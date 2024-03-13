



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) Donald Trump, whose turbulent single term in the White House transformed the Republican Party, tested the resilience of democratic institutions in the United States and threatened alliances abroad, will lead the Republican Party in a third straight presidential election after clinching the nomination Tuesday.

With victories in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state, Trump surpassed the 1,215 delegate threshold needed to become the presumptive Republican nominee. He will formally accept his nomination at the Republican National Convention in July, at which point he could find himself in the remarkable position of being both a presidential candidate and a convicted felon. Trump has been charged in four separate criminal investigations and his first trial, centered on payments to a porn actress, is scheduled to begin March 25 in New York.

Trump's victory in the Republican Party primary ushers in what will almost certainly be an extraordinarily negative general election campaign that will strain nations already deeply divided politically and culturally. Hell will face President Joe Biden in the fall, pitting two deeply unpopular figures against each other in a rematch of the 2020 campaign that few voters say they want to relive.

Trump, in a video to his supporters Tuesday evening, called it a very big victory day.

Looking ahead to November, he said: “We must now move towards victory because our country is in serious trouble, complaining about the border and the economy and claiming that the United States has no respect on the world stage.

He added: For tonight, for last week and for all the weeks before, for the tremendous success we have had in this primary, I want to thank everyone. But more importantly, we must get to work to beat Joe Biden, the worst administration, the worst president in the history of our country.

Thirty-eight percent of Americans viewed Trump very or somewhat favorably in a February poll by the AP-NORC Public Affairs Center, compared to 41% for Biden.

Trump is trying to return to the White House after threatening democratic norms in the United States. He refused to accept his loss to Biden in 2020, spending months clinging to baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud that were roundly rejected by the courts and his own attorney general. His rage at a rally on January 6, 2021, helped anger a crowd of supporters who then violently attacked the U.S. Capitol in an effort to disrupt Congress' certification of Biden's victory.

Only in the wake of the insurrection, with storefronts in the nation's capital shuttered and military vehicles parked in the streets to prevent further violence, did Trump accept the reality that Biden would become president. He has since called January 6 a great day and aligned himself with those who were imprisoned for their actions, including assaulting police officers, calling them hostages and demanding their release.

Trump has been ambivalent about other core democratic ideals during his 2024 campaign. He has not committed to accepting the results of this year's election, and during a December interview on Fox News , suggested he would be a dictator on the first day of a new administration. He has aligned himself with autocratic leaders in other countries, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and Hungary's Viktor Orbn.

Such alliances are a departure from the long-standing position of the United States, which has focused on strengthening democracies abroad. But a Trump election could upend U.S. support for Ukraine after its invasion by Russia. And this could have dramatic consequences for NATO.

During his years in the White House, Trump often ridiculed the transatlantic alliance as antiquated and lamented that some countries do not spend enough on their own defense. He has maintained that criticism this year, causing a stir on both sides of the Atlantic in February when he told a rally that he had once warned members that he would not only refuse to defend delinquent countries , but that he would encourage Russia to do with them what they want.

Legal issues

Trump becomes the Republican Party's standard-bearer at a time of deep legal troubles, raising the personal stakes of an election that could determine whether he faces time behind bars. He faces 91 criminal charges in cases ranging from the New York money secrecy affair to his efforts to overturn the election and his hoarding of classified documents.

As the New York case moves forward this month, there is great uncertainty about the trajectory of other, more serious cases, suggesting they may not be decided before the election.

The Republican Party's rules for its convention do not address what might happen if the presumptive nominee is convicted of a crime. A conviction would not prevent Trump from continuing to run, even though no criminal has ever been a major party candidate or won the White House.

If he were to win in November, Trump could appoint an attorney general who would dismiss the federal charges he faces, a notable possibility that would undermine the Justice Department's traditional independence from the White House.

In addition to the criminal cases, Trump owes more than $500 million in fines and interest after a New York judge ruled that he engaged in a scheme to inflate his net worth in order to obtain favorable financing. He was ordered to pay $355 million, plus interest, on top of the $88.3 million he already owed writer E. Jean Carroll after being convicted of defamation and sexual abuse .

So far, Trump has cleverly used the court cases as a rallying cry, portraying them as a plot by Democrats to keep him out of power. This argument proved powerful among Republican primary voters, with whom Trump remains a very popular figure.

He now enters the general election phase of the campaign in a competitive position, with voters frustrated by the current state of the economy after years of high inflation, despite robust growth and low unemployment, as well as a growing concern about the influx of migrants across the world. southern border. As he successfully did in 2016, Trump is seizing on immigration this year, deploying increasingly passionate and incendiary rhetoric in a way that often enlivens his supporters.

Trump, 77, is helped by Biden's perceived weaknesses. The 81-year-old president is widely unpopular, with deep reservations among voters in both parties about his age and his ability to serve as president for another four years, despite not being much older than Trump.

Biden is also struggling to replicate the coalition that brought him to the presidency four years ago, as some in his party, particularly young voters and those on the left, have condemned his handling of Israel's war against Hamas.

Defeats the headwinds

Although these dynamics may work in Trump's favor, he faces significant difficulties in winning support beyond his base. A notable portion of Republican Party primary voters supported his rivals, including Nikki Haley, who ended her campaign after the Super Tuesday races but did not support Trump. Many of these voters expressed ambivalence about their support. He'll need to change that if he wants to win states that will likely decide elections, like Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, each of which he lost in 2020.

It remains unclear how Trump's legal cases will resonate in the general election, particularly among suburban voters, women and independents. Trump's role in appointing judges who struck down the constitutional right to abortion could prove a liability in swing states, where women and independent voters are particularly influential. He also made a series of racist comments, including saying his criminal charges had boosted his support among black Americans, something unlikely to win over more moderate voters.

Still, Trump's rapid path to the nomination reflects more than a year of quiet work by his team to encourage states to adopt favorable delegate selection rules, including favoring winner-take-all contests that prevent runners-up to gather delegates.

This allowed Trump to become the presumptive nominee much earlier than in recent presidential elections. Biden did not win enough delegates to officially become the leader of his party until June 2020. During his 2016 candidacy, Trump won the necessary delegates in May.

This year, Trump easily dispatched his Republican rivals in the primary, sweeping early-voting states that typically set the tone for the campaign. The group included a number of prominent Republicans such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Haley, his former UN ambassador, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Mike Pence , who was Trump's vice president.

At one point, DeSantis was ahead of Trump in early state polls. But he withered in the national spotlight, failing to meet sky-high expectations despite $168 million in campaign and outside spending. DeSantis dropped out of the race after losing Iowa, a state he had staked his campaign on and supported Trump.

Ultimately, Haley was Trump's final challenger. She only won the District of Columbia and Vermont before ending her campaign.

___

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-delegates-republican-nomination-haley-12e336deeb619602f8335f1c4ca1663e

