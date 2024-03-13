Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils petrochemical complex, Jan Aushadhi Kendras in Gujarat – ThePrint – ANIFeed





Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant day in Gujarat's industrial and health landscape by laying the foundation stone of a Petronet LNG petrochemical complex at Dahej and dedicating 50 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras to the nation from Ahmedabad. According to a press release from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, these two initiatives aim to boost economic growth and improve accessibility to healthcare across the country.

Show full article







Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the wide participation in the event, with people tuning in from over 200 different locations. He highlighted the ongoing development efforts contributing to the creation of a prosperous India, emphasizing the importance of inaugurating and laying the foundation for multiple development projects nationwide. Highlighting the importance of the petrochemical complex, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the project, valued at over Rs 20,000 crore. The complex, located in Dahej, Gujarat, is poised to boost hydrogen production and drive demand for polypropylene in the country. Focusing on the youth of the Indian population, the Prime Minister stressed that these initiatives aim to ensure a bright future for the youth of the country. The Petronet LNG petrochemical complex includes ethane and propane processing facilities, strategically located close to the existing LNG regasification terminal. This proximity is expected to result in substantial savings in terms of capital expenditure and operational costs, thereby strengthening India's industrial capabilities. Besides inaugurating the petrochemical complex, Prime Minister Modi dedicated 50 Jan Aushadhi Kendras at railway stations in different parts of the country. These Kendras, aimed at providing the population with affordable and quality generic medicines, represent an important step towards improving access to healthcare, particularly for rail passengers. The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, located in traffic areas or concourses of railway stations, are poised to benefit both incoming and outgoing passengers, while also generating employment opportunities. With a focus on offering quality generic medicines at affordable prices, these Kendras play a crucial role in improving healthcare outcomes and reducing patients' out-of-pocket expenses. (ANI) This report is automatically generated from the ANI news service. ThePrint assumes no responsibility for its content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/economy/pm-narendra-modi-unveils-petrochemicals-complex-jan-aushadhi-kendras-in-gujarat/1998656/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos