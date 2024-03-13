Reviews | Why China's 5% GDP target failed to reassure Asia

Connect with us

Why China's 5% GDP target failed to reassure Asia

Xi and Li actually telegraphed important reforms to come, during the meeting of the National People's Congress. Plans to generate new productive forces will see Beijing develop game-changing industries, from electric vehicles to renewable energy. This could represent a big step forward for innovation and growth.

However, the economy first needs solid foundations. In a March 7 report, Fitch Ratings raised the specter that underlying cracks in China's foundations could lead to a severe downside stress scenario that would have a dampening effect on international price pressures.

Nowhere is this stress test more worrying than in Japan, which narrowly avoided another recession. Japan's gross domestic product contracted 3.3 percent year-on-year between July and September last year, but grew 0.4 percent between October and December despite a initial estimate of a contraction. In January, household spending plunged 6.3 percent from a year earlier, the biggest drop in 35 months.
People cross a road in Tokyo, Japan on March 7. Japan narrowly avoided a recession, but the economy remains strained. Data released this month showed that real wages in January fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier, marking the 22nd consecutive month of decline. Photo: EPA-EFE
The only thing falling faster than economic sentiment in Japan is Prime Minister Fumio Kishidas. approval rating, which now hovers around 20 percent. Losing hope that China will export its growth makes the task more difficult for Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party. It also complicates the ability of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to start to normalize interest rates.
In South Korea, President Yoon Suk-yeol's government is struggling to keep growth from falling below last year's 1.4 percent as export markets dry up. In addition to China's decline, South Korea is finding it can rely less and less on Europe as economic powerhouse Germany struggles to contain recession. In the United States, the Federal Reserve doesn't seem ready cut rates several times this year, as widely anticipated.

Southeast Asian economies, the most dependent on exports, have to make things up as they go along. Already, purchasing managers' data in Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar are below 50, meaning activity is in contraction. Thailands, in particular, reached just 45.3 in February.

At the moment, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam are in the black in terms of manufacturing activity, but probably not for long as demand for Chinese imports collapses and deflationary pressures persist.

07:43

From economic miracle to warning: Japan's development and recession

From economic miracle to warning: Japan's development and recession

When Japan's economic bubble imploded in 1990, the Bank of Japan and the Ministry of Finance were slow to understand the coming consequences. China cannot afford such a mistake. Just as Fed officials in Washington erred in thinking that U.S. inflation transientthe People's Bank of China makes the mistake of thinking that deflation will resolve itself.

What does Xi's high-tech push mean for China?

This denial leaves Asia with too many wild cards to consider. One is the trajectory of Chinese currency when the weak yen gives Japan a considerable competitive advantage. Could Xi order the People's Bank of China to implement a more stimulative exchange rate?
If this were the case, it would further complicate Seoul's export dynamics to Singapore. There are already fears that the way China is flooding the electric vehicle market with cheap offers will expand to other key sectors.

12:53 p.m.

Overtaking on a Corner: How China's Electric Vehicle Industry Jumped Ahead to Dominate the Global Market

Overtaking on a Corner: How China's Electric Vehicle Industry Jumped Ahead to Dominate the Global Market

Donald Trump, for his part, promises to impose a 60 percent tax on all Chinese products if he is re-elected. Beijing certainly expects the unexpected if the leading runner for the Republican nomination to return to the White House, especially since the ongoing fight between Biden's Democrats and Trump's Republicans over funding a bill. A national debt of 34 trillion dollars already has Moodys Investors Service threatening to remove the last AAA rating from the Americas.
All of this is important because global shocks could also test China. If events in Ukraine, the Red Sea or as Sino-US relations deteriorate and strain global markets, neither China nor much of the rest of Asia appears prepared to withstand the growing turmoil.
Hitting a Chinese economy as lopsided as the one Xi and Li lead could prove disastrous. Between the default drama rampant property, a stock market worries some on Wall Street not investable and the A mountain of 9,000 billion dollars of the debt of local government financing vehicles, the time hardly seems ripe to test China's weaknesses.

Unfortunately, the NPC has done little, if anything, to demonstrate that China is fixing the cracks in the financial system to support new efforts to improve its economic game. Beijing also appears unwilling to deploy stimulus measures to counter deflationary forces in the short term.

This is not what officials from Tokyo to Kuala Lumpur were hoping to hear from Beijing. But the message is loud and clear: neighbors, you are alone.

William Pesek is a Tokyo-based journalist and author of Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japans Lost Decades.

