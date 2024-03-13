Trump wins GOP nomination | The hill





Former President Trump is expected to win the GOP primary in Washington, securing the Republican presidential nomination and setting him up for a rematch against President Biden, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Trump would need to recruit at least 1,215 delegates, the minimum number needed to win Republican approval. Before Tuesday's primaries, Trump had secured 1,077 delegates, according to DDHQ, meaning he needed at least 138 delegates.

Between the Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington state GOP nominating contests, 161 delegates were up for grabs.

Although Trump was not expected to face a serious challenge in the primaries on Tuesday given that his rival Nikki Haley dropped out of the Republican Party primary last week, it was unclear whether the former ambassador to the UN would continue to collect votes in protest against Trump.

Tuesday's primaries also capped one of the least surprising Republican presidential elections. Despite the fact that a very large field of Republican candidates ran against the former president for the nomination, all but two of Trump and Haley remained by the time of the New Hampshire primary on January 23.

Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, Biden won enough delegates to secure the Democratic presidential nomination.

