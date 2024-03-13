Biden and Trump win nominations, en route to another general election rematch





CNN-

Donald Trump clinched the Republican nomination for president, CNN projects, setting up a rematch with Joe Biden, the incumbent who secured the Democratic nomination earlier Tuesday evening.

Biden and Trump will win their party's presidential primaries in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington, while Trump will also win the Republican caucuses in Hawaii, according to CNN. Voting ended in the primary for Democrats Abroad, the official arm of the Democratic Party for Americans living abroad. Biden is the projected winner of the Democratic primary in the U.S. territory of the Northern Mariana Islands, which was held earlier Tuesday.

In a post on social media platform X, Biden celebrated his status as his party's presumptive nominee, calling it a choice moment in a new campaign video.

Today is a day, a call to action, Biden said in voiceover. With your voice, with your power, with your vote this November, we will vote in record numbers, and we can do it, we have the power to do it. Are you ready? Are you ready to defend democracy? Are you ready to protect our freedom? Are you ready to win this election?

The Trump campaign released an X-rated video of the former president later Tuesday, shortly after he clinched the nomination.

It was a great day of victory. Last week was something very special, Super Tuesday, but now we have to get back to work because we have the worst president in the history of the country. His name is Joe Biden, sometimes called crooked Joe Biden, and he must be defeated, Trump says in the video.

The shortest election slate follows last week's Super Tuesday, when Biden and Trump dominated across the map, putting both on the verge of winning the majority of delegates needed to be crowned their presumptive nominees. left. Their long-awaited but barely demanded rematch is expected to largely reflect the 2020 campaign, although Trump will this time face the specter of 91 criminal charges related to allegations that he plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat ; played a leading role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol; illegally took classified White House documents; and hid secret payments to an adult film star before the 2016 election.

“Could there be two worse options? »: undecided voters decide on 2024

Although he now has a record of accomplishments and missteps for voters to weigh in on, Biden is running a campaign similar to 2020 so far, appealing to concerns about Trump's authoritarian behavior and a poor economy. Unlike Trump, the president never faced a serious, well-funded primary challenge, with Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, his only rival for elected office, dropping out and backing Biden last week.

(Author Marianne Williamson, who resumed her campaign late last month, remains in the race, as does venture capitalist Jason Palmer, who defeated Biden in the American Samoa caucuses last week.)

Biden's main opposition comes not from any one candidate, but from broader anxiety within the party over his age and outrage among progressives over the administration's support for Israel during its multi-year war. months against Hamas in Gaza. The president also faced scrutiny following the release of special counsel Robert Hurs' report, which concluded that Biden mishandled and inappropriately disclosed classified information after leaving the vice presidency. But no charges were filed, with Hur, who testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday, saying he didn't think there was enough evidence to charge Biden with a crime.

Find out why Robert Hur says he mentioned Biden's memory in his report

On the GOP side, Trump has long been considered the prohibitive favorite despite competition from an array of GOP challengers, including governors, senators, right-wing provocateurs and his own former vice president, Mike Pence.

The latest to succumb was former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who left the Republican race last week after a string of Super Tuesday defeats but did not support Trump on the way out. Haley said the former president needs to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond who don't support him. Like Biden, Trump will need to win over skeptical parts of his own base to match past levels of support.

Although there remains little drama about the outcome, the Georgia primaries will provide both candidates with an instinctive test before their scheduled showdown in November.

Biden won the state by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020, the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992. Trump's defeat set off a series of alleged efforts, by him and its allies, to overturn the election results. Those efforts are now part of a sweeping conspiracy indictment that will be tried in Fulton County, home to most of Atlanta.

Both candidates spent part of their weekend in the Peach State, where they led competing rallies on Saturday about 60 miles apart.

My life has taught me to embrace the future of freedom and democracy, Biden said at a rally in Atlanta. But we all know that Donald Trump sees a different America, an American story of resentment, vengeance and retribution. It's not me, it's not you.

Trump, during his visit to Rome, Georgia, criticized Biden for what he described as an angry, dark and hate-filled speech at the State of the Union address, which the president delivered on Thursday . Trump also maintained his criticism of Democrats' handling of the southern border and the economy.

Biden has been on a post-State of the Union tour of swing states, traveling first to Pennsylvania on Friday before Georgia, then to New Hampshire on Monday. Trump will travel this weekend to Dayton, Ohio, where he will host a rally for businessman Bernie Moreno, his endorsed candidate in the Republican primary, to take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. The Ohio election is among several considered crucial to Democratic hopes of retaining the Senate.

CNN's DJ Judd and Rashard Rose contributed to this story.

This story has been updated with additional information.

This story has been updated with additional information.

