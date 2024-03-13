Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi aims for development of IKN to become a model of labor transformation and accelerate land investment





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chaired a limited meeting (ratas) which discussed the follow-up of land and investment readiness in the Indonesian capital (IKN), Wednesday (03/13/2024), at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. “Earlier, there was an internal meeting chaired by the President and Vice President regarding land acceleration, providing land for investment in IKN,” said the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing ( PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, in a press release after attending the meeting. At the meeting, Basuki said, the President highlighted the government's commitment to making IKN a model of labor transformation and accelerating the provision of land for investment. The development of IKN aims not only to move the capital, but also to serve as an example of effective and rapid work transformation as well as to serve as an example for other regional governments. He said the development of IKN would, once again, be an example of not only moving the capital, but also faster transformation work. “So we have been asked, especially in the Authority, to do our job to be an example for regional governments throughout Indonesia in the future,” he said. Regarding the acceleration of land acquisition for investment, the President gave instructions to clarify and accelerate the status of land, particularly in terms of land acquisition for infrastructure development and provision of land for 'investment. “Do not let this Authority get carried away by a convoluted and slow bureaucratic system,” Basuki stressed. Apart from this, the President also ordered that the facilities or… desk specifically to respond to investor complaints and appoint a responsible person or person in charge (PIC) to communicate intensively with investors. So is it one PIC for one investor or one PIC for five investors, or one PIC for ten investors. “So investors can communicate intensively with the head of IKN, whose name is PIC,” said the PUPR Minister. Regarding development progress, the PUPR minister said basic infrastructure such as drinking water and toll roads are expected to be completed by mid-2024. If the supporting infrastructure is ready, Basuki explained, the President Jokowi plans to start having an office at IKN. “So the main water and airport and God willing, it will be ready in July. “That’s why on August 17, God willing, it can be done there and there will be an office,” Basuki said. Meanwhile, the head of the IKN Authority, Bambang Susantono, revealed that the investment value in IKN approached IDR 49.6 trillion with 32 institutions that had laid the foundation stone or revolutionary. Of course, we will achieve what was revolutionary, and we will achieve it as quickly as possible. “That's what we also saw, that we need to make this investment as quickly as possible on the ground for the ecosystem to form,” Bambang said. (FID/TGH/UN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-targetkan-pembangunan-ikn-jadi-model-transformasi-bekerja-dan-percepat-lahan-investasi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos