Nobel Prize winner Mo Yan accused in patriotism trial of insulting Chinese heroes – Queen City News
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) His writings won China's first Nobel Prize for Literature, but are they patriotic enough for Xi Jinping's China? That's the question at the center of a high-profile trial that is now sparking a debate about nationalism in China.
Patriotic campaigns have become more common in recent years in China, as online nationalists attack journalists, writers or other public figures who they say have undermined the country's dignity, but It is unusual for such an important figure as Mo Yan to be targeted.
Patriotic blogger Wu Wanzheng, who goes by the online name Mao Chinese heroes and martyrs.
Wu claimed that Mos's books had tarnished the reputation of the Chinese Communist Party, beautified enemy Japanese soldiers and insulted former revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.
The lawsuit filed last month demands that the author apologize to all Chinese people, the country's martyrs and Mao, and pay damages of 1.5 billion yuan ($209 million), or 1 yuan for every Chinese. He also requested that Mos' books be withdrawn from circulation.
Wu based his grievances on the 2018 law that makes insulting heroes and martyrs a crime punishable by three years in prison. The law is part of President Xi's campaign to combat historical nihilism, a phrase the party uses for any interpretation of historical events that goes against its official narrative.
Mo, real name Guan Moye, won the Nobel Prize in 2012. He is known for depicting rural life in China and examining some of the downsides of the country's rapid economic development.
Literature and art should expose the darkness and injustice in society, he said in 2005 as he accepted an honorary doctorate from a Hong Kong university. But the 69-year-old has had few conflicts with Beijing.
In 2011, he became vice president of the state-supported Chinese Writers Association. After receiving his Nobel, a senior party official hailed him as an outstanding representative of China's growing economic power and international influence.
It seems unlikely that Wu will win the case. The Chinese government has not officially commented on the saga, but state tabloid Global Times published an article on Tuesday citing a recent speech by Mo, indirectly signaling its support for the author.
The blogger said on Chinese social media platform Weibo that a Beijing court rejected his first complaint because Wu did not provide Mos' home address. His current lawsuit relies on part of the 2018 law that would hold anyone civilly liable who insults or slanders “heroes and martyrs to the detriment of the public interest.” The Associated Press could not independently verify his claims because the court has not made the documents public.
Acerbic media commentator and former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, also criticized Wu, calling his attempt to sue Mo a farce and a populist act. On Weibo, Hu denounced support for the action, calling it a very alarming trend in online public opinion.
In return, Wu also threatened to sue Hu.
Online, discussions were divided: some saw it as a reflection of China's growing nationalism and others condemned the accusers. The controversy spread to Weibo, where the hashtag #MoYanbeingsued was viewed around 2 million times. At least one other associated hashtag has been censored.
Murong Xuecun, a well-known Chinese writer who lives in exile in Australia, said he sees no evidence that the government supports the targeting of Mo, but that it has created an environment in which such patriotic attacks are encouraged.
This trend has prompted people to speak out, educate themselves and each other, targeting those who deviate from dominant ideologies or promote universal values, he said. This is what the authorities are doing.
The 2018 law and other similar laws have led to numerous arrests, including that of an investigative journalist who disputed the official number of Chinese casualties in a 2021 border skirmish with India and a former financial magazine editor who questioned official justifications for Chinese involvement in the Korean War. War.
Wanqing Chen, an Associated Press researcher in Beijing, contributed to this report.
