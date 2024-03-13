India's semiconductor dream comes true as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates three manufacturing facilities

OhOn March 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the groundbreaking ceremonies of three semiconductor projects worth around Rs 1.25 lakh crore. During his speech, Prime Minister Modi admitted that he missed the bus all these years, but now there is no room to waste time and catch up with other countries in semiconductor manufacturing.



It laid the foundation for Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility in Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), Gujarat and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) Facility ) in Morigaon, Assam and Sanand, Gujarat.

Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) will set up the units in Dholera and Morigaon. With a total investment of over Rs 91,000 crore in the Dholera plant, it will be the first commercial semiconductor plant in the country. The company will invest Rs 27,000 crore in the OSAT facility in Morigaon. At the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced the Gujarat unit and said operations are expected to begin this year. The company will jointly manage it with Taiwan-based Powerchip (PSMC).

PSMC will help Tata Electronics build India's first 12-inch wafer manufacturing plant. They also plan to produce power management ICs, display driver ICs, microcontrollers, and high-performance computing logic to penetrate the automotive, IT, and automotive end markets. data storage, wireless communications, artificial intelligence and other applications.

We will create more than 50,000 jobs, and this is just the beginning, Chandrasekaran said at the groundbreaking ceremony today. Chip shortages during the pandemic have made us aware of our dependence on the international supply chain. A national semiconductor industry is an integral part of the national industry. Semicon chips have a pivotal role to play across all sectors: automotive, AI, defense, green technology, healthcare and all other sectors.

The second OSAT unit at Sanand will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, with a total investment of around Rs 7,500 crore. The company is a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Limited and is part of the Murugappa Group. It recently signed an agreement with Japan's Renesas Electronics Corporation and Thailand's Stars Microelectronics to build and operate this OSAT facility. Both companies are well equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies.





India is eyeing the opportunity to become a $10 trillion economy in the next decade. By adding $1 trillion every 1.5 years in the future, the country is expected to become the world's third-largest economy over the next six years, according to the latest findings from the Boston Consulting Group and Matrix Partners. This growth will be driven by the manufacturing sector, which will contribute 32% of the incremental gross value added (GVA) that India will add by 2030. A significant portion of this manufacturing-led growth will come from sectors such such as semiconductors, electronics manufacturing and electric vehicles. , renewable energies and defense.

The semiconductor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15%, from $44 billion to $117 billion by the end of the decade. India has the talent for fabless design, but needs help from companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to make chips until India has the capacity to make its own chips , explains Sudipto Sannigrahi, managing director of Matrix Partners.

For the manufacture of semiconductors, we do not have the know-how. It is therefore necessary for other global companies to come and set up their component supply chain and ecosystem from which we will learn. Wherever there is no need for an advanced materials supply chain or high-precision manufacturing, India already has the capacity, he adds.

Ease of doing business and government incentives will play a major role in helping the semiconductor industry take off in India. Additionally, venture capital and private equity will also be needed as there is only so much the government can do, Sannigrahi points out. If there is to be innovation among entrepreneurs, then venture capital and private equity firms must play a role.