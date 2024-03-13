Imran Khan party rejects accusation that he conspired to get Pakistan's GSP+ status withdrawn





Pakistan gears up for economic diplomacy as four-time finance minister appointed foreign minister

ISLAMABAD: In a sign that negotiating new loans with the International Monetary Fund and attracting foreign investment will take center stage in Pakistan's future diplomatic engagements, the country's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed four-time Ishaq Dar former head of finance, to the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs. .

The most pressing challenge for the new government would be securing at least $6 billion in IMF loans to fix the economy, which has been battered by rising inflation and slowing growth. The country must also release the final $1.1 billion tranche of a $3 billion IMF program that ends next month.

Economic diplomacy is certainly the need of the hour, Dar told the media after his appointment.

But his detractors, and even his political allies, have criticized his handling of the economy during his final term as finance minister, from September 2022 to August 2023, when inflation reached 38% and interest rates reached 22%. Dar defended himself and blamed the difficulties on Pakistan having to meet tough conditions under its latest $6.5 billion IMF bailout package.

Critics are also wary of Dar's leadership style and point to his regular and public criticism of the IMF in the midst of negotiations, which they say harmed the negotiations.

I don't care if they come, I don't need to plead before them, I need to look at Pakistan's affairs, Dar said in a television interview in December 2022 when asked about the delay in the arrival of an IMF mission to Islamabad for the rescue. talks for the release of a tranche.

He said that the IMF cannot dictate the government: if they don't come, we will manage, no problem.

But Pakistan struggled for seven months to release the remaining tranches of that loan under Dar and it ultimately took the intervention of then Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to strike a new, last-minute deal for the loan. current $3 billion stand-by agreement.

Dar is also known to favor market intervention to prop up the Pakistani rupee, something the IMF has warned against. Its reluctance during Nawaz Sharif's last government, after the 2013 elections, to let the rupee weaken to ease current account pressures drew widespread criticism from economists, who said the PML-N was making economic decisions with an eye on the 2018 general election.

The implied exchange rate underlying the latest IMF staff report is 305 rupees per dollar for this fiscal year and 331 per dollar for FY24/25, levels that are approximately 8 percent and 15 percent lower than the current exchange rate.

In his new position, Dar will have to manage many delicate foreign relations, notably with China and Gulf countries which are key sources of financing for cash-strapped Pakistan and with which the PML-N government generally maintains easy ties. .

The toughest challenge will be dealing with Washington and its thorny neighbors, including its main rival India, which goes to the polls this year, Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, which Pakistan accuses of harboring anti- Pakistani, and Iran, with which Islamabad traded. airstrikes in Januraty, the most high-profile cross-border intrusions in years.

TRUSTED SHARIF HELP

Born on May 13, 1950 in Lahore, Dar qualified as a chartered accountant in the United Kingdom in 1974. He entered politics in the late 1980s with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N ) of Nawaz Sharif, who would later become a three-time Prime Minister of Pakistan. He quickly became part of Nawaz's close political circle and was chosen to head the Pakistan Board of Investment in 1992 with ministerial status.

Dar was commerce minister when Nawaz's administration was toppled by Army Chief General (R) Pervez Musharraf in a bloodless coup in October 1999, following which he spent two years in prison for corruption. He allegedly admitted to laundering $14.86 million in his boss's name. Dar later said the confession was extracted under duress and that he maintained his political influence and trust within the PML-N. In 2004, his son, Ali Dar, married Nawaz's daughter, Asma Nawaz, in Jeddah, bringing him even closer to the PML-N leader.

After Musharraf's exit from politics in 2008, Dar remained a prominent figure in Pakistani politics, was re-elected to the Senate several times and received the coveted Nishan-e-Imtiaz award in 2011 for his parliamentary services.

In July 2017, the Supreme Court disqualified Sharif from the post of prime minister for failing to declare a small source of income and ordered a corruption investigation into Sharif, his children and Dar, Sharif's former accountant.

Dar left for alleged medical treatment in the UK shortly afterwards and was declared a fugitive by the court after failing to appear for several court hearings in a number of corruption cases. Dar and the PML-N said the corruption cases were politically motivated to keep them out of the 2018 general elections, which were won by now-jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dar remained in exile for five years, but returned to Pakistan to take over the finance ministry, months after Khan was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence and Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister for 16 months, until 'in the general elections in February. 8 this year.

As his party regained power in recent national polls, Dar moved to the foreign ministry, suggesting a shift toward economic diplomacy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.pk/node/2475976/pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos