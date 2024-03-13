Opinion: Three reasons why China would be happier with Trump than with Biden

The month after former President Trump left office in 2021, Matt Pottinger, who had been the point man for China on Trump's National Security Council, told me in an interview that if Trump had stayed for a second term, he could have moved to a big job. decoupling of the American economy from China.

Yet John Bolton, who served as Trump's third national security adviser, predicted in early 2021 that if Trump had been re-elected, he could have returned to bromance and a disastrous trade deal. [with China]just to start.

These contradictory statements underscore Trump's unpredictability toward China. They also raise the question of how Chinese President Xi Jinping and his aides view the 2024 U.S. elections and the possibility of another Trump presidency.

In this country, a false logic has taken hold. Trump talks tough on China and promises a wave of new tariffs on imports. Therefore, it is thought, China must not want Trump back in the White House; Xi reportedly supports President Biden's re-election.

This conclusion is false. Not only is China not worried about the prospect of a second Trump presidency, it would choose it over maintaining Biden and the Democrats.

First, Trump is precisely the kind of leader China knows how to deal with. He has a huge ego and thinks only he can solve problems through deals he thinks only he can make. Remember: Trump thought only he could get North Korea to curb its nuclear weapons program by meeting with its leader, Kim Jong Un. His clumsy efforts to strike a deal resulted in lots of drama and no results .

China has a history of dealing with powerful officials through flattery, personal connections and financial rewards. Chinese leaders prefer these officials to those who concern themselves with impersonal rules or laws.

During the Trump presidency, we saw China use these levers. With the help of real estate offers And brand concessions, the Chinese have established ties with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. Chinese officials also spent millions of dollars in Trumps hotels . Such efforts would undoubtedly resume under a second Trump presidency.

Trump supporters will point out that Biden's son Hunter also did business with China, showcasing his father's name and power. But Hunter's business interests were minimal compared to those of Trump Inc., and no one has found convincing evidence that Joe Biden benefited from his family's foreign connections.

Beyond Trump's self-serving appeal, Beijing would view his foreign policy goals as a vast improvement over Biden.

China's main geopolitical concern these days is ending the series of alliances and partnerships that the Biden administration has entered into in response to its policies. The president strengthened U.S. ties with Japan, South Korea and Australia; announced new US bases in the Philippines; strengthened bilateral cooperation with Vietnam; and recruited European nations to help counter China on trade, technology and sanctions.

Trump, by contrast, has been dismissive of U.S. alliances during his first term, and has been even more so in his recent campaign statements, questioning U.S. obligations to NATO, supporting the end of aid to Ukraine and praising authoritarian leaders such as Hungarian strongman Viktor Orban, who was at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

More importantly, Trump promises a new, warmer relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with with whom China has forged a limitless partnership in 2022. If Trump is re-elected, he could even lift sanctions against Russia.

From China's point of view, the ideal would be America separating itself from its allies and moving closer to Russia. An America retreating from the world stage gives China ample room to project its international ambitions.

Finally, China understands that it is a Democratic, not Republican, administration that will be more likely to act tough rather than just talk tough.

It is true that when Trump was in the White House, the United States abandoned its policy of engagement and began treating China like the geopolitical and commercial adversary that it had become. But it could well have happened under any president, given the underlying factors: China's aggressive actions abroad and growing discontent in the American business community with commercial espionage and to the theft of intellectual property from China.

Trump was willing to impose tariffs on China, while his predecessors were not. But Biden not only kept those tariffs in place, he imposed trade restrictions on new technologies that went far beyond anything Trump did to challenge the Chinese. In particular, he imposed limits in 2022, which he tightened a year later, on China's access to semiconductors and chipmaking equipment. It seems likely that these efforts will continue if Democrats retain the White House.

And here it is: Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods were revolutionary, but less well remembered is that he also struck a trade deal with China. It just doesn't go any further, he boasted, but it proved a failure. In exchange for modest reductions in Trump's tariffs, China agreed to buy $200 million worth of U.S. exports. The Chinese never came close to keeping that promise.

Based on his track record, it seems fair to predict that if Trump returned to the White House, he would start with bombastic rhetoric against China. Then, with an emphasis on personalized diplomacy, he could seek another trade deal to boast about, regardless of its actual results.

Trump promises to weaken US relations with its allies, his self-centered approach to diplomacy and his propensity to overdo and underpromise would only make it easier for Beijing to realize its global ambitions.

China does not fear Trump. She is looking forward to her return to the presidency.

James Mann, author of three books on U.S.-China relations, is a fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.