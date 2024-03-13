Restrictions on Imran Khan's meetings in Adiala prison spark political uproar in Pakistan





Controversy has erupted over restrictions at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, where former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently serving more than three decades in prison.

Recently, the Pakistani Punjab government banned Khan from holding meetings in the jail for two weeks. This prevents him from meeting his family members, his lawyers and his party members.

Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly protested what it called the government's “fascist” move and said it was another attempt of the State to silence its voice.

Punjab government clarifies

Responding to PTI criticism, the Punjab government clarified on Tuesday (March 12) that the restrictions were not aimed at hindering meetings between Khan and PTI leaders.

Speaking to Geo News, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari clarified that the restrictions were in response to a “serious threat alert, which is under investigation.”

She further mentioned the arrest of three terrorists who had a map of the prison where Khan was imprisoned.

“The incident remains under investigation. A series of threat alerts have been issued. These measures have been taken to ensure the safety of all prisoners. Security at the facility needs to be improved,” he said. she declared.

Bukhari noted that the PTI party “sees conspiracies” in everything and said “there is a threat in general”. [to the Adiala Jail], not Imran Khan, that something unpleasant might happen. Therefore, it is important to not only ensure the safety of Imran Khan, but also that of everyone else. »

She also assured that Khan had all the necessary facilities.

However, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said the ban raised fears for the former prime minister's safety and alleged that authorities had not informed anyone about the two-week ban. He also demanded immediate consultations with Khan and asked for details of his health condition.

Imran Khan in prison

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan was lodged in the high security Adiala Prison in connection with several cases.

In January, he and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in prison for illegally selling state gifts from “Toshakhana”, the gift warehouse.

Before this, the former cricketer-turned-politician was sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly leaking sensitive state secrets.

(With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/restrictions-on-imran-khans-meetings-in-adiala-jail-spark-political-uproar-in-pakistan-punjab-govt-clarifies-699611 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos