Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin remit Zakat through Baznas





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivered zakat through the National Zakat Amil Agency (Baznas), at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday (03/13/2024). The zakat delivery was also attended by Vice President (Wapres) Maruf Amin, a number of ministers from the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet, as well as heads of high state institutions. In his speech, the President recalled the obligation of zakat for every Muslim as a token of gratitude for all the blessings bestowed by Allah SWT. “By giving zakat, we strengthen the foundations of faith, help the needy, purify the soul from greed, increase inner peace,” he said. The president also hopes that paying zakat can be a perfect form of worship for Muslims during the month of Ramadan. May the zakat we give complete our Ramadan worship and increase our piety towards Allah Swt., he said. On the other hand, the President also reminded Baznas, as the zakat collecting body, to distribute zakat in a targeted manner. “I advise that the collected zakat funds be distributed in a targeted manner, distributed to people who really need them, giving happiness to the mustahik and peace to the muzaki,” he said. Meanwhile, Chairman of Baznas Noor Achmad said in his report that the Love Zakat movement launched by President Jokowi in April 2021 had a significant impact on the performance of zakat collection nationwide. The Love Zakat movement launched by Mr. President and Mr. Vice President has had a huge impact on the performance of national zakat collection in various sectors, one of which is ministries, institutions, agencies , public companies and the private sector. and also has an influence on “compliance with ASN throughout Indonesia in paying zakat has resulted in rapid growth of Indonesia, both in quantity and quality, felt by both muzaki and mustahik,” Achmad said. Achmad revealed that in 2023, the total collection of zakat, infaq and alms (ZIS) in SKL Baznas and LAZ throughout Indonesia will reach IDR 32 trillion, an increase of 43.74 percent compared to before. At the Baznas Center itself, it was recorded that collections increased by 39.8 percent, in 2023 IDR 881 billion was collected, said Achmad. On this occasion, Baznas also awarded the BAZNAS Life Time Achievement Award to the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia for their important role in zakat. (FID/TGH/UN)



