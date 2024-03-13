Adiala jail restrictions not aimed at Imran Khan, says Punjab govt





The Punjab government on Tuesday clarified that the restrictions imposed in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail were not aimed at hampering Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders' meetings with party founder Imran Khan.

The statement comes after Khan, a former prime minister imprisoned in several cases and serving a sentence of more than three decades, was barred from holding meetings in Rawalpindi's Adiala prison for two weeks over security concerns .

“This decision was not taken to deprive him of any facilities [Khan]. There is a serious threat alert, which is being investigated,” Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said.

Bukhari, who recently took office after his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, a arch rival of the PTI, came to power, said his party was not seeking revenge against the former prime minister.

She said the new restrictions had been imposed because a few days ago law enforcement arrested terrorists who had a map of the prison where Khan is currently imprisoned.

Last week, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested three terrorists, allegedly belonging to Afghanistan, who possessed a map of Adiala prison, a hand grenade and improvised explosive devices.

“The incident remains under investigation. A series of threat alerts have been issued. These measures were taken to ensure the safety of all prisoners. The security of the facility needs to be improved,” she said.

Slamming the PTI's allegations that the capture of the terrorists was a false flag operation, Bukhari clarified that the opposition party “sees conspiracies” in everything, assuring the party that its leader was enjoying every facility in jail.

“There is a threat in general [to the Adiala Jail], not Imran Khan, that something unpleasant might happen. “It is therefore important to ensure the safety of not only Imran Khan but also everyone else.”

Expressing grave concerns over the abrupt ban on Khan's meeting in Adiala jail earlier in the day, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan feared that the former prime minister's life was in danger .

Addressing a press conference outside the jail, Gohar said party leaders were not allowed to meet the incarcerated PTI founder. He said authorities had not informed anyone of Khan's two-week assembly ban.

The authorities cited “terrorism” as the reason for this decision, he added. Gohar demanded an immediate meeting and consultations with the incarcerated PTI founder. He also asked for details about Khan's health.

Khan, who was transferred from Attock Prison to Adiala Prison in September 2023, is serving a cumulative sentence of 31 years in various cases and has engaged his lawyers, party leaders and family members for his imprisonment, as the authorities had planned for Monday and Thursdays for the meetings.

KP CM meeting and threats to other jails Meanwhile, in a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the Punjab Home Ministry asked them to delay KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's meeting with the founder of the PTI.

The letter mentions that the Punjab government has imposed temporary restrictions on visits and meetings in different prisons in the province, including Adiala.

This decision, the letter mentions, is part of the measures taken for the safety of prisoners in the face of recent threat alerts.

“The adoption of these measures was imperative to avoid the occurrence of any type of untoward incident that would be planned by the hostile elements in the country. »

“It is therefore requested that the visit of the honorable Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, be postponed to a later date in view of the current security situation.”

In another letter to the Inspector General of Prisons, Punjab, the department said the internal security wing of the Ministry of Interior had indicated that “there are different types of threats to the security of the prison.” 'Adiala, Attock Prison, Mianwali Prison and DG Khan, as some anti-state terrorist groups backed by Pakistan's enemies have planned to carry out targeted attacks.'

The letter states that the aim of the planned attacks is to create anarchy and lawlessness throughout the country. Therefore, “it is imperative that certain measures be taken without delay.”

He directed the official to ensure security audit by SB, IB and prison staff by March 13, mine clearance operations in the prison premises by BD teams and bomb disposal in and around the prison premises.

Several other measures have also been proposed and the Interior Ministry has said these should be treated as “the most important”.

