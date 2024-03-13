Together with state officials, President Jokowi distributed Zakat through BAZNAS RI





President Joko Widodo handed over zakat to the National Zakat Amil Agency (BAZNAS) during the Palace Zakat implementation event titled Enjoying Zakat: Peaceful Muzaki, Happy Mustahik at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday (13/3/2024). The implementation of the Zakat Palace took place in the presence of the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, KH. Ma`ruf Amin, Indonesian Advanced Cabinet ministers, heads of high state institutions, directors of state-owned enterprises, heads of ministerial institutions and regional heads. During this event, the president of BAZNAS RI Prof. Dr. KH. Noor Achmad MA., also presented the Livetime Achievement BAZNAS Awards 2024 to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia KH. Ma`ruf Amin, for his dedication to supporting the management of zakat in the country. In his speech, President Jokowi reiterated the importance of the obligation to give zakat to every Muslim, as a token of gratitude for all the blessings bestowed by Allah SWT. “We are also grateful that the holy month of Ramadhan gives us the opportunity to increase piety, increase good practices, including giving zakat, spending and almsgiving,” he said . According to him, giving zakat is an obligation of every Muslim, a form of gratitude and thanksgiving for the infinite blessings that are always bestowed by Allah SWT. “By giving zakat, we strengthen the foundations of faith, help the poor, purify the soul from greed and increase inner peace,” President Jokowi said. President Jokowi also advised that the collected zakat funds should be distributed in a targeted manner, distributed to people who really need them, bringing happiness to the mustahik and peace to the muzaki. Meanwhile, the president of BAZNAS RI, Prof. Dr. KH. Noor Achmad, MA., expressed his appreciation and thanks to President Jokowi and Vice President KH. Ma'ruf Amin for his support in encouraging the love of zakat movement in Indonesia so that the collection of zakat in quantity and quality develops well. “In 2023, the total collection of the national DKSL ZIS was recorded at Rp. 32 trillion, which means a fairly significant increase compared to the previous year by 43.74 percent,” explained Kiai Noor. Kiai Noor said the Love Zakat movement was also followed by many governors as well as regents and mayors across Indonesia. At Central BAZNAS itself, it was recorded that collections increased by 39.08% in 2023, collecting IDR. 881 billion. According to him, this is also inseparable from BAZNAS' efforts to establish strategic partnerships with various parties, including the PT. Bank Syariah Indonesia, Tbk (BSI). In terms of zakat distribution, continued Kiai Noor, BAZNAS carried out zakat distribution activities in accordance with the provisions and needs of the community. Nationwide, the total distribution of ZIS-DSKL reached IDR 31 trillion, where this value increased by 43.78 percent year-on-year. “For Central BAZNAS itself, in 2023, the distribution of zakat will reach IDR. 675 billion, a growth of 15.48 percent. “The distribution carried out by Central BAZNAS focuses on stock exchange and education, economic and humanitarian social assistance,” he concluded. During this event, national programs of BAZNAS RI were also handed over, namely BAZNAS Healthy Homes, BAZNAS Livable Homes (RLHB), BAZNAS Scholar Scholarships, Santripreneurs and BAZNAS Disaster Response. The activity of providing zakat to the President and Vice President as well as ministers and government officials was also supported by Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baznas.go.id/news-show/Bersama_Para_Pejabat_Negara,_Presiden_Jokowi_Salurkan_Zakat_melalui_BAZNAS_RI/2053 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos