Trump wanted Elon Musk to buy Truth Social, report reveals





Trump says 2024 election will be the most important day in our country's history

The man known as Trump Employee Five has broken his silence about his involvement in moving boxes of classified documents to Mar-a-Lago.

Brian Butler is described as Trump employee No. 5 in the classified documents indictment against Donald Trump, but is not facing charges in that case.

Mr. Butler told CNN that he unknowingly helped Mr. Trump's co-defendant, Walt Nauta, move boxes containing classified information to the former president's plane on the same day in June 2022 that Mr. .Trump was meeting with DOJ investigators about the return of documents.

He also said he did not think Mr Trump should be re-elected president in November and threw cold water on claims by former presidents that it was a witch hunt.

The interview comes as Mr. Trump's lawyers have attempted to delay or drop one of his other criminal cases.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump secured the Republican nomination to fight Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Jury selection for a criminal trial on charges related to hush-money payments to an adult film star before the 2016 presidential election is scheduled for March 25. This is the first criminal proceeding against the former president and the first against a former president among four criminal cases he faces in four jurisdictions.

The nation's highest court will hear arguments from Mr. Trump on his immunity defense on April 25, the final day of oral arguments in this year's session, and a month after his trial was scheduled to begin in New York.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 13, 2024 10:45 am

1710324919Donald Trump celebrates his Republican nomination

Donald Trump celebrated winning the Republican Party's presidential nomination in a Truth Social article insulting his Democratic rival:

It is my great honor to represent the Republican Party as a candidate for President. Our Party is UNITED and STRONG, and fully understands that we are running against the worst, most incompetent, most corrupt, and most destructive president in American history. Millions of people are flooding our country, many of them from prisons and mental institutions in other countries. High interest rates and inflation are stifling our large middle class, and ALL, our economy is bad, and our stock market is rising only because the polls clearly indicate that we will win the 2024 presidential election. We are now under Crooked Joe Biden. , a third world nation, which uses the injustice system to attack its political opponent, ME! But fear not, we will not fail, we will take back our great country, put AMERICA first and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN – GREAT THAN EVER. November 5 will remain as the most important day in the history of our country! GOD BLESS AMERICA

Rachel SharpMarch 13, 2024 10:15 am

1710323100Everything Trump said about the Oscars

Donald Trump may have denounced Jimmy Kimmel's hosting of the Oscars, but he's no stranger to lambasting the Oscars. In fact, Trump's criticism of the show is something of an Oscar night tradition.

Adam WhiteMarch 13, 2024 9:45 am

1710319818JUST IN: Trump wins Republican presidential caucuses in Hawaii

Donald Trump won the Republican presidential caucuses in Hawaii.

The Associated Press called the race at 4:44 a.m. ET Wednesday morning.

When the race was called, Mr. Trump had 97 percent of the vote and 95 percent of the votes were counted.

Nikki Haley had only 1.6 percent, Ron DeSantis 0.6 percent and Vivek Ramaswamy 0.5 percent.

Rachel SharpMarch 13, 2024 8:50 am

1710319500Robert De Niro calls Trump a real monster

Do we want to live in a world that we want to live in and love to live in, or live in a nightmare? De Niro asked his host. Vote for Trump and you will live a nightmare, vote for Biden and we will return to normal.

Roisin OConnorMarch 13, 2024 8:45 am

1710315900Is Huntington Beach really the Maga stronghold that Californians fear?

Mike Bedigan reports for The Independent:

At a small beach store in downtown Huntington Beach, California, Donald Trump's face stares out from a wall covered in T-shirts bearing his image. Impeach This, it read, with an image of the former president showing both his middle fingers.

It's our bestseller, says Abdel Nate, who is sitting at the checkouts. The boss doesn't care about politics. He's neither red nor blue, he just cares about making his company more money.

Huntington Beach, located about 50 miles south of Los Angeles and known locally as Surf City, has all the laid-back characteristics of a typical Southern California beach town; radiant sunshine, palm trees, cafes and bars lining the facade.

However, while pro-Trump sentiment is palpable, residents dispute previous portrayals of the city as a Maga bastion in the heart of the historically liberal Golden State and say the Republican presence is not as aggressive as claimed.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 13, 2024 7:45 am

1710308700What Trump and Biden's Foreign Leader Picks Tell Us

It's basically an aphorism at this point that American voters almost never make a decision about their choice of president on the basis of foreign policy. The only exception comes when Americans are in danger, as Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama can all attest.

At the same time, the foreign policies of presidential candidates reveal a lot about the value they place on their country. Harry Truman's desegregation of the U.S. military reflected the Democrats' larger shift from the party of Southern racists to the party of civil rights. Reagan's ardent opposition to communism abroad reflected his desire to reduce government spending at home.

That makes the choice of foreign leaders President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to meet this week particularly interesting. They think a lot about the values ​​they want to promote at home.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 13, 2024 5:45 am

1710304337Trump wins Republican presidential nomination

Donald Trump scored another string of Republican primary victories Tuesday that appeared to push him beyond the delegate threshold needed to secure the GOP presidential nomination.

The former president scored four victories Tuesday night in Georgia, Mississippi, Hawaii and Washington, four states that combined have enough delegates to the Republican convention in Milwaukee to push Mr. Trump's total above 1,215 necessary to win the primary with the majority of the overall total.

His path to the nomination became barrier-free with Nikki Haley's departure from the race last week, following her last disappointing performance on Super Tuesday. Despite campaigning in states like Virginia, Massachusetts, Utah and Texas, the former governor and UN ambassador won just one state out of more than a dozen at stake last week in Vermont, coincidentally the state with the lowest prize of the night.

Alisha Rahaman SarkarMarch 13, 2024 04:32

1710301506ICYMI: Trump posts $91.6 million bond to appeal E Jean Carroll defamation verdict

The former president's lawyers informed the judge in the case Friday that he had filed his expected appeal to a federal appeals court in New York and asked U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to stay the judgment against him while the litigation continues.

Mr. Trump had to pay 110 percent of the $83.3 million judgment to suspend recoveries while the appeal plays out.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 13, 2024 03:45

1710294306Trump tightens his grip on RNC

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 13, 2024 01:45

