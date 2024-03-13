Biden or Trump? China can't choose its American presidential poison

BEIJING In the United States, Donald Trump and Joe Biden launched presidential campaigns focused on their differences and their leadership styles. But China sees very little contrast between the two. Nearly all Chinese foreign policy experts agree that neither is a good option for Beijing. Whether these experts, when pressed, choose Trump or Biden as the best of the bad options often depends on the extent to which they view China's troubled relationship with the United States as salvageable or unnecessary.

Biden and Trump are like two bowls of poison for China, said Zhao Minghao, a professor at the Center for American Studies at Fudan University. No matter who comes to power, the pressure on China will continue to exist. Relationships are in a structural and chronic depression, he added.

Beijing fears that a Trump victory on Nov. 5 could lead to an all-out trade war prolonging the one launched by Trump during his first term and derail its efforts to get a sluggish economy back on track.

But a Biden re-election, while providing continuity, would come with compromises for the Chinese Communist Party's long-term goals of reshaping the international order to its advantage. The likely diplomatic chaos of a second Trump term could provide a new opportunity for China to drive a wedge between Washington and its allies.

Either way, the U.S. election is fueling China's leaders' deep aversion to instability.

We don't like uncertainty, said Wang Yiwei, vice president of the Xi Jinping Thought Academy on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in a New Era at Renmin University. But for those in China who view relations with the United States as a competition, Wang added, Trump may do more harm to the American system than to the current international system, which overall remains beneficial to China.

Soldiers, cops, cameras: China's security state exposed in two sessions

Xi Jinping, China's powerful leader, regularly warns of high winds and choppy waters in a world of changes not seen in a century that threaten the goals of national rebirth.

The main source of turbulence lies in the tense relations between China and the United States. Frustration with Washington and its allies was a clear undercurrent at the annual eight-day meeting of senior leaders that ended Monday in Beijing.

On the sidelines of the event, Wang Yi, the Chinese foreign minister, accused Washington of constantly renewing its methods of repression against China and of targeting Beijing with staggering levels of recrimination.

Chinese officials have been careful to avoid openly favoring a U.S. presidential candidate for fear of accusations of election interference, but few Chinese foreign affairs experts see relations between the countries improving significantly under Biden or Trump.

Instead, elections are often presented here as inherently destabilizing for China, regardless of who wins.

The US elections pose the biggest external threat to China in 2024, the Center for International Security and Strategy, a think tank at the prestigious Tsinghua University, concluded in a recent report.

If the candidates come out tough on China throughout the campaign, they would almost certainly undermine the positive momentum of the meeting between Xi and Biden in San Francisco late last year, which aimed to stabilize relations, in part because Beijing's interference has already been treated as unnecessary. verification, the report said.

A recent US intelligence report said China, having improved its capabilities in covert influence operations and disinformation, may attempt to interfere in the US elections this year due to its desire to sideline criticism of China and amplify American societal divisions.

Trump, the nation builder?

For Chinese leaders, the question of whether Trump or Biden would better serve Beijing's interests is a question of tactics: How can Beijing best confront its main rival?

Xi has made clear his ambition for China to play a leading role in shaping global affairs. But China's foreign policy establishment remains torn over whether Beijing should directly and immediately challenge U.S. leadership in an attempt to achieve supremacy.

Theories of American decadence have taken hold among many Chinese nationalists, increasingly convinced that China's time has come.

Here's why China is sending pandas back to the United States

They are impatient with the U.S.-led world order and often support Trump because they believe his return would harm Washington's international standing and create an opening for Beijing to expand its influence into the vacuum left by an inward-looking United States.

These nationalists like to call him chuan jianguo Trump, the nation builder where the nation in question is China. For these sarcastic fans, Trump's trade policies have backfired and boosted Chinese patriotism and its efforts to become self-reliant in core technologies such as semiconductors.

On Chinese social media, videos of Trump mocking Biden are among the most viewed clips from the US election, with comments calling for an impersonation to be featured on the Party's widely watched broadcast Spring in China. If Trump took on Douyin, he would immediately gain 100 million followers, one user wrote, referring to the Chinese version of TikTok.

If I had to choose, I would say that Trump, frankly, would be more beneficial for China, Jin Canrong, a researcher at Renmin University, said in a video on Douyin. According to Jin, Trump would undoubtedly want to give China a hard time, but would lack strength due to domestic opposition due to his white supremacist character and international opposition due to his isolationist character.

Not everyone here is convinced that Trump's victory constitutes a clear victory for China. The Republican candidate has threatened to impose tariffs of 60% or more on Chinese goods if he wins another term.

The benefit is unlikely to exceed the cost to China, given the damage it will inflict on U.S.-China relations, and on China in particular, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center of Washington.. Under Trump, US-China relations have no basis.

Some experts on the Chinese establishment are urging caution before attacking the United States at a time of intense international unrest. One misstep, they warn, and China could miss its chance to become world leader. It is better for China, they say, to overcome crises such as the war in Ukraine or the fighting in the Middle East on the sidelines.

Nationalists who applaud Trump overestimate Beijing's ability to take a position every bit as powerful as the Americas in the international order, said a Chinese government adviser who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a matter sensitive.

Being a leader has many benefits, but it also comes with many responsibilities, the person said. China is not ready. It's far from that. We have neither the experience nor a universally accepted value system, nor even the necessary hard power, that is, the military might and financial dominance of the US dollar.

Biden may have continued strategic competition, but at least there is more communication now after things got so bad in 2020 that the two sides couldn't even sit down and talk, Ren Xiao said , a former Chinese diplomat who is now director of the Center. for the study of Chinese foreign policy at Fudan University.

Yet Biden, who has done more to rally U.S. allies to embrace trade controls and other measures against China, is seen by some as a greater threat to China's long-term interests .

The problem with Biden, said Huang Rihan, a professor at Huaqiao University in Xiamen, is that he is nian huai, meaning he appears genuine on the surface but secretly harbors malicious intentions.

Biden and his team say one thing in public, but [do] another behind the scenes. Not only do they coerce China from all sides, but they also claim to be impartial and altruistic, Huang said. Relatively speaking, Trump is more honest than Biden. He says what he really thinks.