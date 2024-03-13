Boris Johnson looks like football coach absent during pandemic, survey finds





Mark Drakeford, the outgoing First Minister of Wales, criticized the former Prime Minister's leadership and failure to chair meetings with the devolved nations during the pandemic, during the UK's Covid-19 inquiry on Wednesday. In a written statement to the inquiry, Mr Drakeford described Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister at the start of the pandemic and point of contact between the two governments, as a centre-forward with no team lined up behind him, and where the director was largely absent. Responding to the inquiry, Mr Drakeford clarified that he was talking about Mr Johnson. He said: The absent director was the prime minister because he was never present at these meetings or at the table. While praising Mr Gove, he described him as having influence rather than the defining impact Mr Johnson would have had in meetings. At previous hearings, Mr Johnson decided not to meet the heads of the devolved nations to avoid giving the impression that the UK was federalized or akin to a mini-EU. Mr Drakeford said: I have written regularly to the Prime Minister requesting a predictable series of meetings between the leaders of the four nations. It had never occurred to me until I read that the Prime Minister had refused these requests, not for political reasons, which I could understand, it's a busy time and it's a busy man, but for political reasons he had decided not to meet and that seemed to me to be an extraordinary decision. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock were both criticized by Mark Drakeford at the inquiry hearing (Yui Mok/PA) The inquiry also heard that Matt Hancock, then the UK's health secretary, wrongly said public health had not been devolved during an extraordinary exchange of messages with Mr Gove. Giving evidence to the inquiry, Mr Drakeford said there was a lack of clarity on the legislative basis for the powers that would be needed to deal with the pandemic, which continued until March 2020. Until March 20, my belief is that key decisions will remain in the hands of the UK government and that the devolved governments will implement those decisions, he told the hearing. Even on March 20, confusion reigns over the next few days as to where the capacity to exercise public health powers lies. And there is an extraordinary exchange of messages between Mr Gove and Mr Hancock on May 30, in which Mr Hancock says I have seen the submission, that it is shameful that the lawyers do not understand where these powers because public health is not decentralized. Mr Drakeford continued: So here is the Secretary of State for Health in England who is completely wrong about the most fundamental thing. He told the hearing that it was quite alarming that the legal basis on which decisions with far-reaching consequences were made was still being resolved on March 20. The investigation continues.

