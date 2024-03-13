electoral bonds | What is PM Narendra Modi so afraid of, asks Congress on electoral bond issue

The Congress on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of electoral bonds, alleging that his government, through the SBI, had constantly tried to stop or delay the revelation of who had donated how much to which party policy.

Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh said “surprisingly” that the prime minister is grounded in New Delhi on Wednesday and is not traveling across the country for new “inaugurations”, rebranding or claim credit for previous work.

In an article on

“Since the Supreme Court verdict that declared electoral bonds unconstitutional on February 15, 2024, the Modi government 'through the SBI' has constantly tried to stop or delay the revelation of who donated how much 'chanda 'to which political party', Ramesh alleged.

What is the Prime Minister so afraid of and what new scam will the electoral bond data reveal, he asked.

“On February 20, 2024, it was revealed that the BJP had received a windfall of Rs. 335 crore in donations from 30 companies, immediately after they were raided or investigated by the from the ED, CBI or IT department. Why did these companies donate to the BJP immediately after being raided? says Ramesh.

Is the BJP intimidating these companies by threatening ED-CBI-IT probes to extort donations from them, he asked.

Ramesh's attack on the government came a day after the State Bank of India (SBI) submitted to the Election Commission details of the entities that had purchased the now-discarded electoral bonds and political parties which received them, in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court. to provide information.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the SBI to disclose details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission before close of office hours on March 12.

As per the order, the Election Commission will have to publish the details shared by the bank on its official website by 5 pm on March 15. The SBI had requested time until June 30 to disclose the details. His plea, however, was rejected by the Supreme Court.

In his post, Ramesh also questioned why the BJP “accepted Rs 4.9 crore in donations from four shell companies designated by SEBI”.

“Whose black money was channeled to the BJP through these companies?” he said.

Attacking the BJP because the government had notified the rules four years after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by Parliament, Ramesh said as per the Parliamentary Affairs Manual and all laid down norms of the government, the rules of any law must be framed within six months following its adoption.

“Why did it take Modi Sarkar four years and three months to frame the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act? Why were the rules released just on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections?” Ramesh said.

Noting that the smooth functioning of democratic institutions is the first and foremost priority of a government, Ramesh asked how did things get to the point where, on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections, India does not has only one electoral commissioner in office instead of three.

Why did Election Commissioner Arun Goel resign so abruptly, he asked.

Why is the Modi government so afraid of the Congress Party that it has to resort to 'Khata Bandi and tax terrorism', he asked.

“Why were the Congress Party's bank accounts – with funds donated by ordinary Indians – frozen, despite over Rs 6,000 crore in anonymous corporate money donated to the BJP through the scam unconstitutional electoral bonds are freely usable?” said Ramesh, asking PM Modi to break his “silence” on these issues.

