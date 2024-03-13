Politics
electoral bonds | What is PM Narendra Modi so afraid of, asks Congress on electoral bond issue
The Congress on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of electoral bonds, alleging that his government, through the SBI, had constantly tried to stop or delay the revelation of who had donated how much to which party policy.
Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh said “surprisingly” that the prime minister is grounded in New Delhi on Wednesday and is not traveling across the country for new “inaugurations”, rebranding or claim credit for previous work.
In an article on
“Since the Supreme Court verdict that declared electoral bonds unconstitutional on February 15, 2024, the Modi government 'through the SBI' has constantly tried to stop or delay the revelation of who donated how much 'chanda 'to which political party', Ramesh alleged.
What is the Prime Minister so afraid of and what new scam will the electoral bond data reveal, he asked.
“On February 20, 2024, it was revealed that the BJP had received a windfall of Rs. 335 crore in donations from 30 companies, immediately after they were raided or investigated by the from the ED, CBI or IT department. Why did these companies donate to the BJP immediately after being raided? says Ramesh.
Is the BJP intimidating these companies by threatening ED-CBI-IT probes to extort donations from them, he asked.
Ramesh's attack on the government came a day after the State Bank of India (SBI) submitted to the Election Commission details of the entities that had purchased the now-discarded electoral bonds and political parties which received them, in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court. to provide information.
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the SBI to disclose details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission before close of office hours on March 12.
As per the order, the Election Commission will have to publish the details shared by the bank on its official website by 5 pm on March 15. The SBI had requested time until June 30 to disclose the details. His plea, however, was rejected by the Supreme Court.
In his post, Ramesh also questioned why the BJP “accepted Rs 4.9 crore in donations from four shell companies designated by SEBI”.
“Whose black money was channeled to the BJP through these companies?” he said.
Attacking the BJP because the government had notified the rules four years after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by Parliament, Ramesh said as per the Parliamentary Affairs Manual and all laid down norms of the government, the rules of any law must be framed within six months following its adoption.
“Why did it take Modi Sarkar four years and three months to frame the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act? Why were the rules released just on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections?” Ramesh said.
Noting that the smooth functioning of democratic institutions is the first and foremost priority of a government, Ramesh asked how did things get to the point where, on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections, India does not has only one electoral commissioner in office instead of three.
Why did Election Commissioner Arun Goel resign so abruptly, he asked.
Why is the Modi government so afraid of the Congress Party that it has to resort to 'Khata Bandi and tax terrorism', he asked.
“Why were the Congress Party's bank accounts – with funds donated by ordinary Indians – frozen, despite over Rs 6,000 crore in anonymous corporate money donated to the BJP through the scam unconstitutional electoral bonds are freely usable?” said Ramesh, asking PM Modi to break his “silence” on these issues.
Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/what-is-prime-minister-narendra-modi-so-scared-of-asks-congress-on-electoral-bonds-issue/cid/2006556
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- electoral bonds | What is PM Narendra Modi so afraid of, asks Congress on electoral bond issue
- Boris Johnson looks like football coach absent during pandemic, survey finds
- Nicole Scherzinger and Sarah Jessica Parker among London's Olivier Award nominees – The Daily Reporter
- University of Maryland
- Republican member of Congress explains shock retirement
- In the words of a woman who survived the Afghanistan earthquake: “I am so happy that I can get supplies for the winter and not go to bed hungry.”
- Biden or Trump? China can't choose its American presidential poison
- Trump wanted Elon Musk to buy Truth Social, report reveals
- Trkiye erects border barrier against terrorist violence, says President Erdogan
- Together with state officials, President Jokowi distributed Zakat through BAZNAS RI
- Brexit and the nation – Britain in a changing Europe
- Hollywood women become CEOs to transform entertainment