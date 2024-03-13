Donald Trump suffers brutal vote against him in Georgia primaries





Donald Trump lost a significant number of votes to Nikki Haley in the Georgia Republican primary, despite running virtually unopposed.

The former president won Georgia on Tuesday with 84.5 percent of the vote, along with Mississippi and Washington.

However, Haley, who dropped out of the GOP primary race following Super Tuesday, still received 13 percent of the Republican vote in Georgia, or more than 77,000 ballots cast.

These results mean that Trump has now clinched the Republican nomination, setting up a rematch against President Joe Biden in the November general election.

Former U.S. President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Rome, Georgia on March 9, 2024. Trump lost a significant number of votes to Nikki Haley in the Georgia Republican primary on Tuesday, despite running virtually unopposed.

Trump has long been considered the heavy favorite to clinch the Republican nomination in 2024 and scored resounding victories during the primary season.

However, some suggest that Trump is still struggling to gain support from more moderate Republican voters, which he may need to beat Biden in the November general election. In 2020, Trump lost Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes.

On Super Tuesday, Haley received more than 2 million votes across 15 races, including a surprise victory in the blue state of Vermont.

Haley also managed to get between 20 and 40 percent of the vote in several states, including Massachusetts (37 percent), Colorado (33 percent), Minnesota (29 percent) and North Carolina (23 percent). cent), with no guarantee that those Haley, who supported during the primary, will support Trump in November.

What we know

Georgia is one of the key states Trump must leave if Biden wants to re-enter the White House.

With 95 percent of ballots counted, Trump received more than 496,000 votes as of Wednesday night, Haley received more than 77,000 and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the primary after Iowa's first caucus of the country in January. , still managing to garner more than 7,400 votes (1.3 percent).

Haley performed stronger than expected in Fulton County, Georgia's most populous state, with Trump beating her by just 21 points (59 to 38 percent).

Haley also managed to narrow Trump's lead to just 16 points (56 to 40%) in DeKalb County, which has the fourth largest population in Georgia.

While Georgia was the first 2024 Republican primary race not to officially feature Haley, the Washington Post suggested that most of her votes came from those who had voted early before she dropped out of the race.

In response to the Georgia results, a spokesperson for Trump's office told Newsweek: “PRESumptive NOMINATE. LET'S MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Views

Mike Madrid, GOP political consultant and co-founder of the anti-Trump super PAC The Lincoln Project, posted on X, formerly Twitter: “This is BIG! Trump's suburban problems continue in Georgia.

“I repeat: Trump has a real problem with the Republican base.”

Trump's message on Truth Social after his primary victories stated: “It is my great honor to represent the Republican Party as its candidate for President. Our party is UNITED and STRONG, and fully understands that we are running against the worst, the most incompetent and the most corrupt. , and destructive president in the history of the United States.

“But fear not, we will not fail, we will take back our great country, put AMERICA first and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN – BIGGER THAN EVER. November 5th will go down as the most important day of our country's history. ! GOD BLESS AMERICA.”

After that

The Republican National Convention, for which Trump will be confirmed as the 2024 candidate, will take place in Milwaukee in July.

