3 ways to invest like Donald Trump today





Donald Trump built his wealth in real estate, while also venturing into entertainment, including his popular show The Apprentice and his new social media app Truth Social.

Let's look at three ways to invest and grow your wealth like Donald Trump.

SPAC Partner of Truth Social

Truth Social is going public through a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC).

Truth Social describes itself as “Americas Big Tent's social media platform that encourages open, free and honest global conversation without discrimination based on political ideology.”

Although the deal has taken a while to close and several hurdles remain, Truth Social could join Meta (NASDAQ:META) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) as a top beneficiary in the upcoming presidential election and a potential ban on TikTok.

Don't miss: Residential shares

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) acquires, develops and manages residential properties in major cities across the United States, including New York, Boston, Washington, DC and Seattle. It currently owns 302 properties comprising more than 80,000 apartments.

Equity Residential currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.6625, which equates to an annualized dividend of $2.65 per share and gives its stock a yield of approximately 4.2% as of this writing.

Equity Residential has also shown a commitment to increasing its dividend, increasing its annual dividend payout at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4% since 2011.

Buy properties for passive income

You can also get into real estate like Donald Trump with as little as $100 using a real estate crowdfunding platform, like Arrived Homes, backed by Bezos and Khosrowshahi, or EquityMultiple, backed by Marcus and Millichap. Real estate crowdfunding platforms allow you to connect with other investors and pool your money to purchase property to generate passive real estate income.

Learn more about real estate crowdfunding here and discover properties available for investment now here.

