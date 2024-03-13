Xi Jinping sees AI, unmanned technologies boosting military capabilities – New Delhi Times – India's Only International Newspaper

During China's top legislative meetings this year, which ended Monday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered the military to develop what he called “new quality combat capabilities,” a phrase that , according to analysts, highlights the emphasis on the use of artificial intelligence, high technology and intelligence. war. It could also signal, they say, plans to build forces of unmanned ships and submarines to support military operations.

Speaking at a gathering of delegates from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and armed police forces at the National People's Congress late last week on new quality combat capabilities, Xi called on the military to deepen reforms and promote innovation to strengthen strategic capabilities in emerging areas.

During the meeting, six military representatives discussed a range of topics ranging from defense capabilities in cyberspace and the application of AI to the development and use of unmanned combat capabilities.

Chung Chieh of the National Policy Foundation in Taipei said that based on Xi's remarks at the meeting and comments made in earlier speeches, his new quality combat capability appears to refer to combat capabilities intelligent.

“His (Xi's) current goal is to achieve so-called integrated development as quickly as possible,” Chieh said.

With the use of AI, for example, the military seeks to accelerate the pace of combat, shortening the time required for a series of tasks, such as discovering targets, executing strikes as well as operations near-instantaneous and even simultaneous control of many unmanned combat vehicles, he said. For the major military powers, whoever can first master the new mode of combat will gain the upper hand.

A report in the PLA Daily on Sunday said that following the meeting, lawmakers stressed the need to make technology a key capability to strengthen China's strategic power.

A deputy, Hao Jingwen, explained how drone swarm technologies in the air, on sea and on land have been developed and successively deployed in regional conflicts.

China must realize the important role that emerging fields and new quality combat capabilities could play in modern warfare, be aware of their development trends, plan in advance for applications of advanced technologies on the battlefield and conduct active research in areas such as Big Data and the Internet. things and AI, so that we can win future wars, Hao said, as quoted by PLA Daily.

Ying-Yu Lin, assistant professor at the Graduate Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Tamkang University, said that although new quality combat capabilities seek to rely on scientific and technological capabilities , it is difficult to say how they would be used to meet Xi's standards. or to what extent these capabilities might be widely used in the future.

“In fact, China itself is still trying to figure out how to achieve this, and it cannot clearly indicate what its new quality combat capabilities are. If it wants to wage a technological war in the future, its training methods and the talents it needs will definitely be a little different from the past,” Lin told VOA.

Lin believes that since new quality combat capabilities are based on technological development, they will inevitably eliminate the traditional mentality of military training and recruit high-tech professional talents. However, he added, these talents might have better options with foreign companies or private companies and might not want to join the PLA.

During the plenary meeting, Xi also stressed the need to coordinate preparation for maritime military conflicts, protection of maritime rights and interests, maritime economic development and strengthening maritime strategic capabilities.

Analysts said Xi's remarks revealed Beijing's ambitions to become a country with maritime power and control maritime lines of communication.

Chieh said the remarks on new quality combat capability and maritime military conflict preparedness are a sign that unmanned autonomous ships will be a key development project for the PLA.

“Perhaps in the future, at sea, or even in distant oceans, the Chinese Communist Party will use a large number of unmanned vehicles, such as unmanned ships and even unmanned submarines, to support its maritime operations and control maritime lines of communication. ” he said.

Credit: Voice of America (VOA), Photo credit: Associated Press (AP)

Related