Jokowi, Ma'ruf and a number of ministers hand over Zakat via Baznas to the Palace





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and a number of advanced Indonesian Cabinet ministers handed over zakat through the body Amil Zakat National (Baznas) at the State Palace, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (3/13/2024). Monitoring Kompas.com At the scene, 10 Baznas officers were seen wearing white shirts and moss green scarves, ready at their respective duty tables. The tables are aligned and face the seats of ministers and heads of institutions. While President JokowiVice President Ma'ruf Amin, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy and Baznas President Noor Achmad were seated at the front. Also read: Profile of Major Teddy, from Jokowi's assistant Prabowo to deputy raider leader Before the start of the transfer of power, Noor Achmad and the president Jokowi was seen first to deliver his remarks and directives. Jokowi said that giving zakat is the obligation of every Muslim as a form of gratitude and gratitude for the infinite blessings bestowed by Allah SWT. “By giving zakat, we strengthen the foundations of faith, help the poor, purify the soul from greed, increase inner peace,” Jokowi said at the State Palace on Wednesday. He also advised that the collected zakat funds should be distributed in a targeted manner to zakat recipients (mustahik). Read also : DKI Baznas organizes free tattoo removal during Ramadan, these are the conditions

“Distributed to people who really need it, giving happiness to the mustahik and peace to the muzakki (zakat givers),” Jokowi explained. After that, Jokowi then went to one of the available officers' offices, as did Ma'ruf Amin. The two sat next to each other as they wrote and received the submission token. Then the ministers followed in the footsteps of Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin to hand over zakat after the head of state and his deputy had finished. Also read: Minister Basuki says Jokowi received complaints from IKN investors regarding land Present at the handover ceremony were Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, Minister of National Development Planning /Bappenas leader Suharso Monoarfa, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. Then, President Moeldoko's Chief of Staff, Minister of ATR/Head of BPN Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi, Grand Imam of Istiqlal Mosque Nasaruddin Umar, Vice -Minister of Religion Saiful Rahmat Dasuki, Minister of Manpower Ida. Fauziyah and Attorney General ST Burhanuddin.

Get updates Featured News And latest news every day from Kompas.com. Let's join the Telegram group "Kompas.com News Update", by clicking on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join us. First you need to install the Telegram application on your cell phone.





