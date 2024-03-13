Erdoan calls for caution to avoid “NATO conflict” amid war in Ukraine





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan urged all parties to avoid any action that could lead to an escalation of the war in Ukraine and its “potential spread to NATO.” “We continue our efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine, with the motto that there will be neither winners in the war nor losers in peace,” Erdoan told a rally at the headquarters of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) on March 12. Erdoan stressed the need for dialogue between Trkiye and the two countries, given their proximity as Black Sea neighbors. He also announced his intention to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin after the next local elections scheduled for March 31. “Our goal is to restore the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and ensure the security of grain trade,” Erdoan said. “We firmly believe that any action escalating tensions in the region and potentially involving NATO must be avoided.” Erdoan's remarks come as Ukraine faces growing pressure on the front line, where it has lost ground to Moscow in recent months due to delays in aid from its Western allies. Earlier this month, Erdoan hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul, where discussions focused on Trkiye's peace efforts and mediation. Trkiye hosted ceasefire talks between kyiv and Moscow in the first weeks of the war and wants to restart them. Zelensky, however, rejected the idea of ​​negotiating directly with Russia, arguing that Ukraine and Western leaders must define peace on their own terms. He indicated that there would soon be a peace summit in Switzerland, where kyiv would promote its own “peace formula”, but ruled out Russia's participation. “We don't see how to invite people who block, destroy and kill everything. We want to achieve results,” Zelensky said. The Ukrainian leader called talks with Erdoan “productive” and thanked Trkiye for his efforts to mediate on Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea and on prisoner exchanges. In July 2022, Ankara, alongside the United Nations, negotiated the Black Sea Grains Agreement, the most important diplomatic agreement concluded so far between Kyiv and Moscow. Moscow abandoned the initiative that allowed the safe passage of Ukrainian agricultural exports across the mine-laden Black Sea a year later, complaining that the conditions were unfair. Since the collapse of the grain deal, kyiv has used an alternative sea route along the coastline to avoid disputed international waters.

