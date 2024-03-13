Biden and Trump prepare for US election rematch after clinching party nominations | US Election News 2024





Expected victories in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington give each candidate the number of delegates needed to claim a nomination at the party convention.

US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump are preparing for an electoral rematch in November after winning their respective parties' nominations.

On Tuesday, primary elections in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington gave Biden the Democratic nomination and Trump the Republican Party nod.

Biden, who had no serious competition in his party, reached the required threshold of 1,968 delegates to be nominated while Trump, whose latest rival Nikki Haley withdrew from the race last week, also exceeded the bar of 1,215 delegates needed. Both will be officially nominated at their party congresses in August and July respectively.

The widely expected results set up the first rematch of the U.S. presidential election in nearly 70 years, as well as a contest between two candidates whom opinion polls suggest many voters do not want.

At 81, Biden is already the oldest president in US history, while Trump, 77, faces 91 counts in four criminal cases, involving his manipulation of classified documents and attempted to overturn the 2020 election, among other alleged crimes. .

Their revenge will certainly deepen the country's political and cultural divisions during the eight months that await us until the November 5 elections.

In a statement, Biden celebrated his nomination while portraying Trump as a serious threat to democracy, accusing him of waging a campaign of resentment, vengeance and retribution that threatens the very idea of ​​America.

Trump, in a video posted to social media, celebrated what he called a big victory day.

But now we have to get back to work because we have the worst president in the history of our country, Trump said of Biden. So we weren't going to take the time to celebrate. We will celebrate in eight months, when the elections are over.

Brendon O'Connor, a professor at the Center for American Studies at the University of Sydney, said it was notable that the Republican Party fielded Trump for a third consecutive election after losing the last election to Biden in 2019.

Usually, that's a sign that you should look for a new candidate, OConnor told Al Jazeera.

I think that [Trump] scares his colleagues [in the Republican Party], challenging him is very difficult because of his bullying and insulting manner. His supporters are incredibly loyal and cruel to those who challenge Trump within the party, he said.

Regarding Biden, OConnor noted that U.S. election history shows that an incumbent president would not be challenged if he decided to run for president again.

Once you win a presidential election, you would want to win it twice and be president for two terms. This is generally a mark of success. So, Biden, although he's 81, I think he would want to occupy that place in history, he said.

Biden, who will be 86 at the end of his next term, is working to assure a skeptical electorate that he is still physically and mentally capable of thriving in office.

He also faces additional dissension within his party's progressive base, angry that he has not done more to stop Israel's war on Gaza.

The last repeat presidential showdown occurred in 1956, when Republican President Dwight Eisenhower defeated former Illinois Gov. Adlai Stevenson, a Democrat, for the second time.

