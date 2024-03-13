Trump now claims 'presidential immunity' in all four criminal cases





Former President Donald Trump asked a New York state court Monday to stay his criminal trial on charges stemming from secret payments made during his presidential campaign, saying he has presidential immunity that would prevent the use of certain evidence at trial, as the ex-president said. has now claimed that he has immunity in the four criminal cases against him and the Supreme Court will soon decide whether he actually has it.

Then-President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6… [+] 2021, in Washington, DC.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in April on whether ex-presidents can be criminally prosecuted for conduct alleged to be part of their official duties, as Trump has tried to have federal charges against him dropped for trying to overturn the 2020 election. arguing that he is immune since his actions challenging the results were taken while he was in the White House.

Trump asked the New York court overseeing his hush money case to halt the trial until the Supreme Court rules because prosecutors could introduce statements he made in 2018 as part of the lawsuit showing his alleged pressure campaign on ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, who made the cash payments that Trump said could be covered by presidential immunity.

The ex-president hasn't had much luck with his immunity defense so far: A panel of appeals court judges rejected Trump's argument, ruling that former President Trump is become a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant, and a U.S. district judge. Tanya Chutkan said Trump's mandate does not give him the divine right of kings to escape criminal accountability that governs his fellow citizens.

In addition to the federal election and hush money cases, Trump has also argued that his state charges in Georgia should be dropped because he has immunity, making a similar argument to the election case federal charges as well as his federal charges for alleged mishandling of classified documents, because he claims he decided to designate the documents [he brought back to Mar-a-Lago] as staff while he was still in office.

The DOJ has long held that presidents cannot be criminally charged while in office, arguing in a memo that doing so would unacceptably undermine the capacity of the executive branch, and the Supreme Court ruled in the case Nixon v. Fitzgerald that presidents cannot be held responsible in civil cases for actions they took as presidents. part of their official duties, although the high court separately concluded in Clinton v. Jones that presidents can be sued in civil court for actions taken before serving as president.

However, the question of whether former presidents can face criminal charges for actions they committed while in the White House remains unresolved, and this will be the first time the Court Supreme Court will rule on the matter.

The New York court has yet to rule on Trump's request to delay his trial, which is scheduled to begin March 25. Judges in Trump's Georgia cases and the classified documents cases have also not ruled on his requests in those cases to have the charges dismissed due to presidential immunity, and it is unclear yet when one or the other case will be judged. The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the immunity dispute on April 25 and issue a decision later, before the court's term ends at the end of June. When the ruling comes down, assuming the justices don't side with Trump, they will determine when the federal election case will go to trial, as the case was put on hold while the immunity question was resolved. It is unclear whether a verdict will be issued by Election Day, with legal experts speculating a trial could begin between late July and October, depending on when the Supreme Court rules.

Trump's legal argument would collapse our system of separate powers by placing the president beyond the reach of all three branches, appeals judges wrote in their decision overturning Trump's motion to dismiss the federal election case. Presidential immunity from federal indictment would mean that, as far as the president is concerned, Congress could not legislate, the executive could not prosecute, and the judiciary could not control. We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever.

Trump has argued that he enjoys immunity under the Constitution's impeachment judgment clause, which suggests that judgments in impeachment cases should not extend beyond the removal from office, which the Justice Department says Trump says means the president can only be charged by indictment in the cases. where the president was impeached and convicted by trial in the Senate. Subjecting presidents to criminal charges would violate the separation of powers between the branches of government, Trump argued, insisting that impeachment and conviction by the Senate is the exclusive method of prosecuting a president for crimes in office. The ex-president also claimed that opening former presidents to prosecution would deter them from taking necessary actions while in office, and argued that presidents should be able to cross the line without being prosecuted.

Federal district and appeals court judges ruled against Trump in his civil cases in which he asserted immunity. The justices ruled that civil suits against Trump for alleged January 6 incitement could move forward despite precedent in Nixon v. Fitzgerald, claiming that Trump's efforts to overturn the election and encourage his supporters to riot were not part of his official duties as president, and the courts rejected Trump's immunity claims in the Carroll v. him.

The Supreme Court has ruled against Trump's legal immunity once before, concluding in 2020 that the then-president had to comply with a grand jury subpoena for his tax returns. No citizen, not even the president, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court.

The DOJ argued that Trump was not entitled to immunity from criminal charges, saying in its appeal to the Supreme Court that the text, structure and history of the Constitution did not support that claim. The DOJ says Trump's claims that impeachment is the only way to hold presidents accountable are not supported by history and collapse under the application of common sense. Whatever immunities a sitting president may enjoy, the United States has only one chief executive at a time, and that position does not confer freedom from prison for life, they argued. prosecutors.

Trump was indicted on four counts for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, one of four pending criminal cases against the ex-president and one of two cases involving the 2020 election, along with the Georgia affair. The ex-president faces prison time if convicted. Trump's requests for immunity in the four cases against him align with a broader tactic by the ex-president to delay the trial of criminal cases, particularly until after the 2024 election, which, if re-elected, could lead him to appoint DOJ prosecutors who would do so. dropping his federal charges and further delaying his state trials.

