Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation for Rs 27,000 Crore semiconductor facility in Assam





PM Modi addresses foundation stone laying of three semiconductor facilities. Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually laid the foundation stone of a Rs 27,000-crore semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Assam's Morigaon district. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the event organized at the Jagiroad facility site, said today was a historic day for Assam and the North East. “Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji lays the foundation stone of the Rs 27,000 crore Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Facility at Jagiroad,” the Chief Minister said on 'X'. Quoting the Prime Minister, Mr Sarma posted on the microblogging site: “Today we are also creating history and taking a big step towards a bright future.” The chief minister had earlier said that people were looking forward to this “revolutionary project” which would pave the way for a new dawn for Assam and the North East. “Honourable Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi: The people of Assam are eagerly awaiting this revolutionary project which has gone from conception to implementation in record time. Yet another testimony to the limitless possibilities your governance offers,” the chief minister wrote on social media. Tata Electronics' new project at Jagiroad will involve an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and will generate employment opportunities for over 30,000 people. The first phase of the facility is expected to be operational by mid-2025. Mr Sarma also said the government was transforming Assam and the North East into “an epicenter of big bang investments and projects”. The company will build the facility focusing on three key platform technologies: wireline, flip chip and a differentiated offering called integrated systems packaging (ISP), with plans to expand the roadmap to d advanced packaging in the future. Semiconductor assembly and testing is a vital part of the value chain where wafers manufactured by semiconductor factories are assembled or packaged and then tested before finally being used in the desired products. The proposed facility will meet growing global demand in key market segments such as AI, industrial and consumer electronics, the company said. The project will give a huge boost to the industrialization of North East India. It is envisaged under the Centre's semiconductor policy, driven by the India Semiconductor Mission and the Assam government's e-policy. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

