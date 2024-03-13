Donald Trump makes 'strange' legal decision





Donald Trump has informed Judge Juan Merchan of his intention to seek legal advice during his upcoming criminal trial in New York. The former president, however, asserts in the file that this is not a “formal” defense on the advice of a lawyer, which means that “there is no waiver of privilege” of lawyer communications. -customer.

Attorney Bradley P. Moss, a frequent Trump critic, wrote on he's not invoking the defense: he's doing it in a sort of informal way.

Trump is facing trial over allegations related to secret payments made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

The context

Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, said he paid Daniels $130,000 as part of a nondisclosure agreement to prevent her from publicly discussing an affair Trump allegedly had with her. Cohen initially claimed he made the payment out of his own pocket and was not reimbursed by Trump or the Trump Organization. However, subsequent investigations and lawsuits revealed that Cohen was reimbursed by Trump and his company, which included a $35,000 monthly retainer to Cohen for his services.

Former President Donald Trump attends a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on February 15. Trump informed Judge Juan Merchan of his intention to seek legal advice during his criminal trial… Former President Donald Trump attends a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on February 15. Trump informed Judge Juan Merchan of his intention to seek legal advice during his criminal trial scheduled for March 25 in New York. More from AFP/Getty Images

The payment and its reimbursement have raised important legal questions, particularly regarding campaign finance law. The central question is whether the $130,000 payment constituted an undeclared campaign contribution. Federal law requires disclosure of all campaign contributions and places limits on the amounts individuals can donate. If the payment to Daniels was intended to influence the election by preventing the publication of damaging information, it could be considered an illegal campaign contribution.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to several charges, including campaign finance violations related to payments to Daniels and another woman, Karen McDougal. Cohen said in court that he made the payments “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” implying that Trump was involved in the scheme.

What we know

Trump admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the payment to Daniels, but denied the affair ever took place. Trump listed the payment to Cohen as a “legal fee” in his company records.

“These deals are very common among celebrities and wealthy people,” Trump said on Twitter in 2018.

Views

Trump's lawyers have said his defense, in part, will be that he “did not have the requisite intent to commit the conduct charged in the indictment.”

“President Trump intends to obtain these facts from witnesses…who we hope will testify to President Trump's knowledge of his attorney's involvement in the accused conduct. This is not not a formal notice of defense,” his lawyers wrote in criminal court. file made public Tuesday.

Moss continued on I gave orders, I guess lawyers do that.' legally, I am now covered” argument. “

And after?

In total, Trump faces 91 criminal charges across four indictments. He has denied any wrongdoing in all of his affairs and said the charges against him were politically motivated.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith strongly objected to Trump's lawyers' assertion that they cannot file documents in his Florida classified documents case because it conflicts with the next secret trial.

Trump requested a 10-day delay in filing the documents in Florida because he and his lawyers need to prepare for the Daniels case, which begins March 25.

In her ruling Monday, Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Trump, granted the ex-president's request for an extension. He can now file his documents no later than March 24 instead of Thursday.

Updated 3/12/24, 4:51 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-makes-weird-legal-move-1878558

