



We will protect our country from the ring of fire (in the region) through a security corridor across our borders, Erdoan told a crowd of some 25,000 supporters in Turkey's southeastern province of Rnak on Wednesday. It has been difficult to reach this level, we have made many sacrifices, Erdoan said in the small province, which has been a hotbed of PKK activity and terrorist attacks in the past. Erdoan was speaking at a campaign rally for the upcoming municipal elections, a test for his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) after its victory in the 2023 general election. He also stressed that Trkiye was erecting barriers between itself and terrorist groups seeking to involve it in the conflict while “distancing itself from the imperialists and their puppets”, apparently referring to the PKK, its Syrian wing, the YPG, and to the countries that Trkiye accuses of supporting the movement. terrorist group along its borders with Iraq and Syria. “The separatist terrorist organization is a tool imposed on our country to perpetuate the tyranny aimed at establishing one-party fascism in these countries,” he added. During its more than 40-year terrorist campaign against Trkiye, the PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the United States and the European Union, was responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The president explained how the rnak grew after being freed from terrorism and that there was much to be done for his government if you do not allow those who try to sow the seeds of conflict between us. The president said successive AK Party governments have made public investments worth TL 100 billion ($3.12 billion) in rnak, from hospitals to dams. He highlighted the discovery and production of oil in Mount Gabar, located in Rnak. Daily production has exceeded 37,000 barrels and our target is 100,000 barrels, he said, adding that rnak will take off! You see, services are possible without terrorism, he said, giving the example of the Hells Creek area, once sealed off due to terrorist attacks, which has been reopened to tourism. Turkish security forces regularly carry out counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Trkiye, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence. Security forces have adopted strategies aimed at ending terrorism at the root and strategies of attack rather than defense in their operations across the country. There has also been an increase in the number of terrorists laying down their arms and surrendering to security forces following a series of successful domestic and cross-border counter-terrorism operations. Trkiye has resumed its anti-terrorism campaign over the past decade after a brief lull. In Iraq, it launched Operation Claw Sword in 2022 to eliminate terrorists hiding in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq. The offensive continues with occasional precision strikes and “retaliatory” strikes against terrorists carrying out harassing fire or attempting to infiltrate Trkiye to carry out attacks. Last week, President Erdoan reiterated Trkiye's resolute stance against any land controlled by the neighboring terrorist group. “As we openly told them in person, we call on all residents of the region to respect our security strategy. Otherwise, they will be the cause of potential tensions. We have made preparations that will cause new nightmares for those who think they can bring “Trkiye has brought itself to its knees by establishing 'terroristan' along our southern borders,” Erdoan warned in a speech earlier this month.

