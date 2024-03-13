Politics
Are they part of China’s “Gang of Three” or simply minions of Xi?
As China's biggest political meeting of the year wrapped up on Monday, analysts highlighted how power in the world's second-largest economy continues to consolidate under leader Xi Jinping. Some were also discussing two other prominent politicians, Premier Li Qiang, and Xi's chief of staff, Cai Qi, and the role they play in Xi's China.
Li and Cai are members of the Chinese Communist Party's highest decision-making body, the Politburo Standing Committee. Li is ranked second in the PSC and Cai is ranked fifth. Both are considered Xi loyalists who were handpicked by the Chinese leader to fill their current positions.
They also have ties to Xi that go back decades.
Cai worked with Xi in the 1980s, when he was stationed in China's southern coastal province of Fujian. They later worked together in Zhejiang, where Xi rose to the post of provincial Party secretary.
Li also worked with Xi in Zhejiang, where he served in various positions, including party secretary in Shanghai, before rising to his current position as prime minister.
Some analysts say that during this year's two sessions, the power of Li, who as premier oversees economic decision-making, has been weakened, while the power of Cai, who is responsible for maintaining economic stability, is increasing, given the growing importance of China on economic policy. national security.
Hsin-hsien Wang, distinguished professor at the Graduate Institute of East Asian Studies at National Chengchi University in Taipei, says one of the main goals of this year's meetings was the revision of the organic law of the State Council, Chinese cabinet. The changes to the law, the first since 1982, gave the party greater executive control over the State Council.
“Li Qiang is responsible for the affairs of the State Council, including economy, society, industry and development, while Cai Qi is responsible for security and party affairs.
Wang said. This division of labor is becoming more and more clear, which is why some abroad speak of the “Gang of Three”, that is to say Xi, Li Qiang and Cai Qi.
China also abandoned a 30-year tradition at this year's meetings by canceling the prime minister's news conference at the end of the meetings. Analysts say both measures demean the status of Li and the State Council he chairs.
In contrast, Cai is ranked fifth in China's leadership chain, but he is the first in this position to become one of the president's top aides since the days of former Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong. He has accompanied Xi on numerous overseas trips and in meetings with foreign leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden last November.
Willy Lam, a senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation in Hong Kong, says that since winning an unprecedented third five-year term in 2022, X has emphasized that the party runs everything, including economic and financial matters.
Lam says Xi's concentration of power exceeds even Mao's.
“Even in Mao's time, when [he] wanted to keep all power in his hands, Mao still had to [delegate] part of power, notably because Mao did not know much about economics. So he's still [handed it over to] people like Chen Yun and Deng Xiaoping in the party who knew a little about economics.
Cai Shenkun, a US-based independent social media commentator with 288,000 followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, agrees and calls Li and Cai “minions who take charge in front of Xi.”
But other analysts, such as Deng Yuwen, say the two still have their own interests and are very competitive with each other. Deng, a political commentator and former deputy editor of the party newspaper Study Times, coined the term the Gang of Three to refer to Xi-Li-Cai's circle of power.
The phrase refers to the Gang of Four led by Mao Zedong's wife, Jiang Qing, during the tumultuous Chinese Cultural Revolution. Deng sees similarities between the political power dynamics of Xi, Li, and Cai today and those of Mao, his wife, and Lin Biao, another key leader of the era.
Lin Biao was one of Mao's greatest supporters and at one time his designated successor, but he died in a mysterious plane crash in 1971 while allegedly fleeing China as a traitor, according to the Party Chinese communist. Experts point to a lack of evidence to support the party's version of events and some believe it was fleeing a possible purge.
Jiang Qing was a powerful player during China's Cultural Revolution from the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s, a movement that suppressed traditional Chinese culture and led to the persecution and death of millions. She was purged after Mao's death in 1976 and imprisoned as a member of the Gang of Four, accused of being responsible for the extremism of the Maoist movement.
Deng says that Li and Cai receive orders from Xi just as Lin and Jiang have done since Mao. But unlike Lin Biao, whose influence over the military gave him a power base seen as a challenge to Mao, Li and Cai are rely entirely on Xi's hand. …Therefore, in their dealings with Xi, the two men have no capital to dare to disobey Xi.
Deng said, however, that he believes Li is seeking to be named Xi's successor.
Chong Ja Ian, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, said Li and Cai need to be careful not to be too ambitious, otherwise they would not only arouse Xi's suspicions but also those of their peers. Chong said that looking at the history of the Communist Party, whoever emerged too early as a potential successor was likely to have problems.
“I think in such an environment it is difficult for them to exercise a certain position in a more formal way,” Chong told VOA. “If you do it too obviously, you will become a target.”
Wang, of National Chengchi University, says Xi's succession is not yet an issue and may not be for years, as he could still be re-elected by his peers to an unprecedented fourth term in 2027.
China's National People's Congress in 2018 removed presidential term limits, which could allow Xi, 70, to remain head of state for life.
|
