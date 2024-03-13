Politics
Narendra Modi tops trust ratings across religious and social demographics
Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress, Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party and Mamata Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress collectively garnered 39 per cent of the confidence votes, with 21 per cent, 9 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.
Interestingly, Modi's lead in trust ratings was consistent across various religious and social categories.
Among Hindus, who make up a significant portion of the surveyed population, the trust rating for Modi stands at 66%.
While his support among Shia Muslims and Sunni Muslims appeared weaker, at 39% and 37%, respectively, his call garnered significant confidence from Sikhs (39%), Buddhists (45%), Jains (51%) and others (53%). .
In contrast, assessments of Rahul Gandhi's trustworthiness present a divergent picture. He trails Modi in all religious and social categories, except for one segment.
Gandhi got relatively higher support from Christians (46%) than Modi, who got support from 31% of respondents.
Gandhi experienced comparatively lower trust among Hindus (19%), Shia and Sunni Muslims (at 25% each), as well as Buddhists (20%).
Modi's ratings among different castes
In the General category, 58 per cent expressed confidence in Modi's leadership, while the figure stood at 57 per cent among the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 56 per cent among the Scheduled Tribes (ST).
Modi's approval ratings were significantly higher among the Other Backward Classes (OBC), at 63%.
Among those who refrained from specifying their social category, the trust rating for Modi remained slightly lower than that of other categories. Rahul Gandhi lagged behind Modi in all caste categories.
The survey was conducted in 21 states and 518 Lok Sabha seats were covered.
(Edited by : Sriram Iyer)
First publication:March 13, 2024 7:44 p.m. EAST
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/politics/lok-sabha-election-opinion-poll-narendra-modi-vs-rahul-gandhi-vs-kejriwal-trust-ratings-19267061.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi tops trust ratings across religious and social demographics
- obituary: Delores 'Cricket' Hollenbeck, 1952-2024 | Lost coastal outpost
- Uorfi Javed to make Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2
- Solved: Re: Google Sheets Connector won't update when I run it…
- NHS trusts in England are advised to offer women two weeks' abortion leave | Spontaneous abortion
- Are they part of China’s “Gang of Three” or simply minions of Xi?
- Boris Johnson did not take Covid-19 seriously at the start of the pandemic, investigation finds
- Valley Fair in San Jose Expands Luxury Collection with New Merchants
- Kunsan AB Airmen, Allies Complete Cobra Gold 24 > Air Force > Show Items
- Emily Blunt speaks out on Barbehneimer's feud with Ryan Gosling | Entertainment
- Eagles finish second at Tiger Invitational
- Educate Girls debuts at the Bourse sociale with the opening of an issue