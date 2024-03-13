Narendra Modi tops trust ratings across religious and social demographics





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the frontrunner on the issue of trust in political leaders, according to an opinion poll conducted by News18. The poll surveyed more than 118,000 people from various religious and social groups.

Modi, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), polled 59% of the total votes when respondents were asked which leader they trusted the most to improve their lives, highlighting widespread confidence in his leadership abilities . Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress, Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party and Mamata Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress collectively garnered 39 per cent of the confidence votes, with 21 per cent, 9 per cent and 9 per cent respectively. Interestingly, Modi's lead in trust ratings was consistent across various religious and social categories. Among Hindus, who make up a significant portion of the surveyed population, the trust rating for Modi stands at 66%. While his support among Shia Muslims and Sunni Muslims appeared weaker, at 39% and 37%, respectively, his call garnered significant confidence from Sikhs (39%), Buddhists (45%), Jains (51%) and others (53%). . In contrast, assessments of Rahul Gandhi's trustworthiness present a divergent picture. He trails Modi in all religious and social categories, except for one segment. Gandhi got relatively higher support from Christians (46%) than Modi, who got support from 31% of respondents. Gandhi experienced comparatively lower trust among Hindus (19%), Shia and Sunni Muslims (at 25% each), as well as Buddhists (20%). Modi's ratings among different castes In the General category, 58 per cent expressed confidence in Modi's leadership, while the figure stood at 57 per cent among the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 56 per cent among the Scheduled Tribes (ST). Modi's approval ratings were significantly higher among the Other Backward Classes (OBC), at 63%. Among those who refrained from specifying their social category, the trust rating for Modi remained slightly lower than that of other categories. Rahul Gandhi lagged behind Modi in all caste categories. The survey was conducted in 21 states and 518 Lok Sabha seats were covered. (Edited by : Sriram Iyer ) First publication: March 13, 2024 7:44 p.m. EAST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/politics/lok-sabha-election-opinion-poll-narendra-modi-vs-rahul-gandhi-vs-kejriwal-trust-ratings-19267061.htm

