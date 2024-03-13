President targets development of IKN to become a model of labor transformation and accelerate land investment





President Joko Widodo chaired a meeting with his team at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, to discuss follow-up actions on land and investment readiness in the Indonesian capital (IKN). At the meeting, the government's commitment was highlighted to make IKN an effective transformation model and accelerate the provision of land for investment. In a press release delivered at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta after the meeting, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono and Head of the Archipelago Capital Authority Bambang Susantono said that the President had ordered that the construction of the IKN would not only displace the capital, but also serve as an example of efficient and rapid labor transformation as well as an example for other regional governments. “He said that the construction of this IKN would be an example, once again, not only for moving the capital, but also for faster transformation work. “So it was asked of us, especially within the 'Authority, to do our job, in fact, to be an example for regional governments throughout Indonesia in the future,' Basuki said. In response to the acceleration of land acquisition for investment, the President gave instructions to clarify and accelerate the status of land, particularly in terms of land acquisition for infrastructure development and provision of land for investment. “Do not let this Authority get carried away by a convoluted and slow bureaucratic system,” Basuki stressed. Furthermore, Basuki revealed that there were two special instructions from the President regarding the acceleration of investments, namely the establishment of a special complaints office for investors and the appointment of an official (PIC) for communicate intensively with investors. Regarding development progress, it was revealed that basic infrastructure such as drinking water and toll roads are expected to be completed by mid-2024. If the supporting infrastructure is ready, Basuki explained, the President Jokowi plans to start having an office at IKN. “So the main water and airport and God willing, it will be ready in July. “That’s why on August 17, God willing, it can be done there and there will be an office,” Basuki said. Bambang Susantono added that to date, five inauguration or inauguration stages have been carried out revolutionary with an investment value of almost IDR 50 trillion. This demonstrates the government's serious commitment to building public infrastructure and facilities in IKN. “In the future, a complete ecosystem – this is the term – will be formed in the central area of ​​the government center, which will be a model for the further development of this IKN in the future,” Bambang said. The head of the IKN Authority also said that there would be collaboration with Stanford University and several other universities to build research centers. This is the first step before full academic development at IKN. “The fact is that we want to build a research center first, because building a university requires a lot of things. “So we start with research and for that research we collaborate with Stanford alumni,” he said. -he declares.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-targetkan-pembangunan-ikn-jadi-model-transformasi-bekerja-dan-percepat-lahan-investasi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

