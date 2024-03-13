Donald Trump lashes out at Democrats' mocking montages with massive autonomy





Donald Trump has been mocked online for how he responded to superstories of his verbal slips, gaffes and oversights that Democrats aired during a congressional hearing this week.

The former president said Tuesday night on his Truth Social platform that artificial intelligence was used by them against me in their videos, shown during former special counsel Robert Hurs' testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

I can't do this Joe! “said Trump, four times indicted, referring to his successor in the White House, Joe Biden.

But the former president, who on Monday dubbed himself Honest Don, provided no evidence to support his claims about AI in the clips, which all featured real footage.

Hur was asked to explain his recent report on Biden's withholding of classified documents after his vice presidency, in which he called Biden well-meaning but with a bad memory, comments that were echoed by the right to claim that Biden is not fit for office.

To counter that narrative, three Democrats at the hearing shared montages showing Trump making mistakes.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) released a video compilation in which Trump mixed up the names of political figures and forgot the facts.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) shared a video of Trump slurring phrases and mispronouncing words.

And Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pennsylvania) showed clips of Trump saying he didn't remember things during his depositions.

On social media, critics slammed the intelligence theme in Trump's AI claim, calling his view of the videos desperate.

OH MY GOD.

Even for Trump, this is a senseless and desperate lie.

Trump claims that the *many* 100.00% authentic video clips of him exhibiting neurological issues, insults and dysfunctions that were played at today's hearing were AI! EACH OF THEM WAS REAL AND UNALTERED IN SOME WAY. pic.twitter.com/EUDJvfMGJf

Spiros Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) March 13, 2024

Trump said Democrats used artificial intelligence in videos of him during yesterday's hearing. I will say that there is no intelligence involved in any of these videos.

Samra (@FiberSamra) March 13, 2024

