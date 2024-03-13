



Image source: AP Chinese President Xi Jinping with his American counterpart Joe Biden. BEIJING: China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday criticized the United States for taking hegemonic measures against TikTok as US lawmakers warned of banning the popular video app. Lawmakers are responding to concerns that the company's ownership structure poses a threat to national security. The bill would force Chinese company ByteDance to divest TikTok and other apps it owns within six months of the bill's enactment, or those apps would be banned. At a daily press briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin condemned the move. US President Joe Biden has said that if Congress passes the measure, he will sign it. In recent years, although the United States has found no evidence that TikTok threatens national security, it has never stopped going after TikTok. This practice of resorting to hegemonic measures when one cannot succeed in fair competition disrupts the normal operations of enterprises, undermines the confidence of international investors in the investment environment, sabotages the normal international economic and trade order and will ultimately turn against the United States itself,” the spokesperson said. Fear of TikTok in the United States The fate of TikTok has become a major issue in Washington. Democratic and Republican lawmakers said their offices received large numbers of calls from teenage TikTok users who opposed the legislation, with the volume of complaints sometimes exceeding the number of calls demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The move is also the latest in a series of steps Washington has taken to address U.S. national security concerns about China, ranging from connected vehicles to advanced artificial intelligence chips to the cranes of American sports. The vote comes just over a week after the bill was proposed following a public hearing with little debate, and after action in Congress remained stalled for more than a year. Last month, President Joe Biden's re-election campaign joined TikTok, giving TikTok executives hope that legislation was unlikely this year. Last week, the House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 50-0 in favor of the bill, setting it up for a vote in the full House. TikTok CEO reacts to ban TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will visit Capitol Hill on Wednesday on a trip originally planned to speak to senators, a source briefed on the matter said. “This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a complete ban on TikTok in the United States,” the company said before the vote. “The government is attempting to deprive 170 million Americans of their constitutional right to free speech,” the text adds. (With contribution from agencies) Read also: The House of Representatives adopts a bill to force ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban, a big blow for the Chinese company

