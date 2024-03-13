Imran Khan's party conspires to withdraw Pakistan's GSP+ status: interior minister – News





Contacting the European Union and asking it to revoke Pakistan's GSP+ status is an attack on Pakistan, said Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan's new interior minister. Photo of application file

Published: Wed March 13, 2024, 3:35 p.m.

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party asked the European Union to revoke Pakistan's Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) Plus and was conspiring to “destroy” its economy, the new interior minister said on Wednesday , Attaullah Tarar.

GSP+ constitutes a special incentive scheme aimed at promoting good governance and sustainable development by facilitating trade.

Pakistan was granted this status in 2014, which has now been extended until 2027. The country enjoys duty-free or minimum duties on exports to the European market.

Addressing a press conference, Tarar claimed that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party had sent an online petition to the European Union to strip Pakistan of GSP+ status, which serves as an agreement special incentive to promote good governance and sustainable development by facilitating trade.

“Contacting the European Union and asking them to revoke Pakistan's GSP+ status is an attack on Pakistan. It is a plot to destroy Pakistan's economy and inflict more hardship on Pakistan's poor.” , did he declare.

Khan had earlier urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) not to provide aid to Pakistan without conducting an audit into the February 8 elections, which PTI claims were rigged in favor of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party (PML-N) led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan’s GSP+ status would lead to reduced inflation and increased employment opportunities.

He said PTI was conspiring against Pakistan by creating a false narrative, adding that the party was trying to put the country's economy at stake through a campaign based on lies.

Tarar also alleged that the PTI used the lack of facilities provided to PTI founder Khan in prison as an excuse to attack Pakistan's GSP+ status.

He added that Khan, the PTI founder, was allowed to hold hundreds of meetings during his imprisonment, saying he was allowed to meet four days a week.

“Each prisoner is only allowed to meet once in prison, according to the prison manual,” he said.

He said jail meetings were banned due to reports of terrorism near Adiala jail and such claims that the PTI founder was not being provided facilities were baseless.

Tarar said such actions by the PTI amounted to a pressure tactic as the party founder was allegedly deprived of additional facilities in prison, clarifying that Khan was provided with a kitchen, an extra room and a gallery to roam around, and had also been allowed four meetings per week. , despite the prison manual only allowing one per week.

The PTI founder was given exercise equipment in the jail, unlike others, the party is propagating a false narrative. You (PTI) have prioritized political interest and ignored national interest, Tarar said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/world/asia/imran-khans-party-conspiring-to-get-pakistans-gsp-status-withdrawn-interior-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos