PDIP says Jokowi maintains power through DKJ bill





President Joko Widodo.(AFP/EZRA ACAYAN) PDI POLITICIAN Perjuangan Chico Hakim believes that the Jakarta Special Region Bill (RUU DKJ) which contains articles relating to the Vice President-led Agglomeration Council (wapres) is part of an effort to maintain the power of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The vice president was given additional powers, which was actually not so urgent. “In our opinion, this is part of how Jokowi maintains and secures his power for years to come. And we see that he really wants to strengthen, in part by strengthening the existence of Gibran (Rakabuming Raka) as a real vice president. In our constitution, the vice president does not have this authority unless the president himself is absent,” he said. Indonesian mediaWednesday (13/3). Chico admitted that he was not surprised that this article was in the DKJ bill. Bearing in mind that recently, many policies have been deemed inappropriate and only serve Jokowi's political interests, including the implementation of elections suspected of being fraudulent. Also read: The vice-president's proposal for the presidency of the agglomeration council is full of political interests It is for this reason, he said, that all parties must not remain silent in the face of government arbitrariness. State policy must return to the ideals of the nation by defending democracy. “And this is something that we must continue to face, we must not be careless because this country was built according to the ideals of the founding fathers. And the global agreement on democracy is the opening of opportunities for everyone, not just a few people, much less a single family,” he said. Chico hopes that the DPR will also firmly reject various policies crafted for purely political interests. “We hope that the DPR will also show firmness in blocking abnormal policies that are not in line with the spirit of democracy,” he concluded. (Z-6)

