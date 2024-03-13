Erdoan to make first visit to Iraq in 13 years: deputy minister





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan will make an official visit to neighboring Iraq in April, the first in 13 years, the official Anadolu news agency reported, citing a deputy minister. Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yldz said it was time for Erdoan to go to Baghdad, where he made his last official visit as prime minister in March 2011, adding that it would take place before the end april. His remarks were made Wednesday in Baghdad where he visited the Turkish embassy and a Turkish cultural center. Yldz said he would hold talks with Iraqi Foreign Ministry officials on Thursday about Turkish-Iraqi relations and preparations for Erdoan's visit as well as an upcoming meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers . Ankara and Baghdad have had an up-and-down relationship over the years, despite the benefits of economic cooperation. One of the most pressing problems is the presence of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants and illegal bases in the north of the country. Turkey frequently carries out military operations against the PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Turkey and much of the international community, in northern Iraq. Turkish military operations in northern Iraq sometimes result in civilian casualties and accusations of sovereignty violations by the Iraqi administration. The deputy minister also spoke about the Development Road Project, a $17 billion initiative aimed at strengthening connectivity between Turkey and Iraq. He said the project, if realized, would bring many benefits to Turkey and Iraq by increasing the countries' connectivity. Turkey is a large economy and a neighbor of Europe. Iraq was also a big economy [before the war]and we hope that it will become so again, declared the minister. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan unveiled the project, extending over 1,200 kilometers, in January. It will mainly concern Turkey and Iraq, with Turkey hosting almost a tenth of the infrastructure. An important link between Asia and Europe, the project aims to establish a network of railways and highways, linking the port of Grand Faw, in southern Iraq, to ​​the Turkish border and extending more towards Europe. Turkish officials expected at meeting on Iraq security on Thursday Separately, Foreign Ministry spokesperson NC Keeli told reporters on Wednesday that Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Gler and secret service chief Brahim Kaln would all attend a security meeting in Baghdad on Thursday, reported Agence France-Presse. “Security and military cooperation will be a priority during the talks,” Keeli said, adding that joint counterterrorism measures would also be discussed. “We view the presentation of the PKK by the Iraqi authorities as a common security threat as a sign that Iraq has begun to show its determination to fight the PKK,” the spokesperson said. Over the past 25 years, Turkey has operated several dozen military bases in northern Iraq as part of its war against the PKK. Last week, President Erdoan said Turkey would have definitively resolved the Iraqi border issues “this summer.” Keeli also said he hoped an oil pipeline between Turkey and Iraq, closed in March 2023, would reopen “as soon as possible.” Details will be discussed during Erdoan's next visit to Iraq, he added. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

