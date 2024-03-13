Jokowi brings together ministers to discuss PP revision on mining, these are the important points

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a limited meeting regarding the revision of Government Regulation (PP) Number 96 of 2021 regarding the implementation of commercial mineral and coal mining activities at the State Palace, Wednesday (13 /3/2024).

It was observed that President Jokowi summoned a number of ministers, including Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Minister of Law and Human Rights man Yasonna Laoly. The ministers started arriving at the Palace around 9:30 a.m. WIB.

After the meeting, several ministers were still hesitant to talk about the results or the directions given by President Jokowi. However, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif said the government is still discussing the revision of PP No. 96/2021.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT

“This is still under study (revision of PP number 96/2021),” Arifin said after the meeting, to reporters, Wednesday (13/3/2024).

Likewise, regarding the goal of completing the review of the regulations, he only hopes that this can be done more quickly.

“I hope it will be quick,” Arifin said.

So, what important points will be revised in PP No. 96 of 2021?

On another occasion, Arifin mentioned that one of the revised points of the regulation was related to the request for extension of the period of production operations for the extraction of metallic minerals as contained in Article 59 of Government Regulation No. ° 96 of 2021.

Section 59(1) reads:

“A request for extension of the period of production operating activities for the extraction of metallic minerals, certain types of non-metallic minerals or coal is submitted to the Minister no earlier than 5 (five) years or no later than 1 (one) year before the end of the period of production operating activities.

Why was this revised?

Arifin explained that this was related to a proposal from one of the Special Mining Permit (IUPK) holders of metallic minerals, namely PT Freeport Indonesia.

PT Freeport Indonesia's IUPK will expire in 2041. However, the company offered to guarantee the extension of the IUPK in the near future as it is linked to the continuation of the company's investment and exploration plans for the Company's copper mine in Mimika Regency, Papua. If this point is not revised, this means that the company will only be able to request an extension to continue its production activities no earlier than 5 years before the end of the IUPK, i.e. around 2036.

Although it has not been decided yet, he said it is very likely that PT Freeport Indonesia will soon get an IUPK extension from 2041 to 2061.

He explained that this was due to the consideration of several factors. First, the company promised to build a new foundry. Second, namely the addition of the Indonesian government's 10% stake in PTFI.

Another consideration is the potential for mineral extraction and consideration of additional benefits to the Indonesian government.

“It will build another new smelter, then it will yield again, which is clear in the law that if the expansion is extended, the contribution to the government must increase,” Arifin said at the Energy Ministry building and of Mineral Resources, Friday (8/12/2023).

Previously, President Director of PT Freeport Indonesia Tony Wenas explained the reasons for the company's proposal to immediately obtain confirmation of the extension of the Special Mining License (IUPK) which will expire in 2041.

Tony said his party proposed to the Indonesian government to extend the IUPK after 2041 to maximize benefits for both parties, both the company and the state.

From the state's point of view, this is also important so that state revenues do not decrease. He said the PTFI contributes to the state revenue to the tune of about $4 billion, or about Rs60,000 billion annually.

According to him, not only state revenues, but businesses also contribute to community development, employment, the environment and others.

“Actually, there are two sides to this. Because if it stops in 2041, even if the resources are there, it means that state revenue will stop in 2041, amounting to about 4 billion US dollars or 60,000 billion rupees per year . The community development program will also stop each year. “Rp1.5 trillion, the employment of 30,000 people will also cease in 2041. So for the benefit of all parties, if there is a potential to continue, then it is better to continue. So everyone will benefit . “, he explained in Tembagapura, Mimika Regency, Papua, quoted Monday (04/12/2023).

“Yes, it is in the interests of all parties, the interests of the government, the interests of the Papuan people, of the regional government,” he added.

He explained that from the company's side, this proposal was also linked to the continuation of the company's investment and exploration activities after 2041. In addition, he continued, mining activities, since exploration to production, require a long period of time, approximately 15 years.

If the Indonesian government can immediately provide certainty about the extension of IUPK in the near future, then companies will be able to plan their mining activities after 2041, especially for exploration activities.

According to him, with the existing reserves, there is enough for the company to produce until 2041. According to him, the current reserve is sufficient until 2050.

If there is no certainty about the extension, or if certainty of an extension is only given in 2039 or two years before the expiration of the IUPK, then there is concern that there will be a gap in mining activity after 2041.

“It will take us about 15 years to build the mine so that there is no production gap in 2041. If it is only extended to 2039, then we will mine in 2055,” he said. declared.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

Next article Strong signal from RI will extend Freeport IUPK until 2061

(For example)



