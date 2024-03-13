Marcos says 'nothing new' to China's Xi's call to prepare for war at sea





BERLIN — President Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr. said Wednesday there is nothing new in Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision to urge China's armed forces to coordinate preparations for military conflicts at sea . ''Well, frankly, I don't think there's anything new about it. This is what they have already done. They defined the 10-dash line and continue to defend it. For our part, we will continue to defend what we…. and the international community recognized it as our maritime territory,” Marcos said in an interview with reporters. “Although he hasn't done it, President Xi Jinping hasn't declared it outright until now, but it's really been the policy for years now, I think, two or three years “So I'm not surprised, but we will have to continue to do what we can to defend our maritime territory in the face of a perhaps more active attempt by the Chinese to annex part of our territory,” he added. . Earlier, Xi called on the Chinese military to protect the country's maritime rights and interests as well as the development of the maritime economy. It is necessary to build a defense system in cyberspace and improve the ability to maintain the security of national networks, Xi was quoted as saying by state television during his meeting with a Chinese delegation. People's Liberation Army and armed police at the annual meeting of the Chinese parliament. Marcos said the Philippines was not rejecting China's proposals to resolve issues in the South China Sea, but was questioning its neighbor's premises based on its 10-line map. In a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Marcos said the Philippines continues to question China's historical claims. The Permanent Court of Arbitration concluded in 2016 that China had no legal basis to claim historical rights to resources located in maritime areas falling within its “nine-dash line.” However, Beijing continued to ignore this decision. In Australia last week, Marcos said the Philippines would retaliate against China in case its sovereignty in the region was ignored. —LDF, GMA Integrated News

