Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will share the dais at the Chilakaluripet meeting in Andhra Pradesh on March 17





Leaders of TDP, BJP and JSP on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony at the alliance's joint public meeting venue at Boppudi village in Chilakaluripet of Palnadu district. | Photo credit: Special arrangement

All eyes are on the first joint meeting of the Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the parties forged an alliance for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share the dais. with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan at the meeting scheduled at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on March 17. The three parties will contest elections together again after a six-year hiatus and an agreement has been reached between the partners on seat sharing. A day after the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance was formed, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned the foundations of the alliance. He asked whether the BJP-led NDA government at the Center had granted Special Category Status (SCS) to the state or fulfilled any other promises made during the unscientific bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, when he was in opposition between 2014 and 2019, had fought for the SCS and had promised the people in the run-up to the 2019 elections that he would get the SCS for State if YSRCP gets all 25 seats. Deputy seats. The YSRCP won 22 Lok Sabha seats in the elections. The chief minister said the YSRCP was not in a position to demand SCS as the NDA government had secured sufficient number of members in both the Houses. Mr. Naidu, at an event organized on March 13 (Wednesday), said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should explain why he failed to fulfill the promises made to the state in the State Reorganization Act. 'AP. Did the central government tell him not to complete the Polavaram project and build the capital at Amaravati? He asked. Meanwhile, the alliance leaders said it was entirely possible that they would release a comprehensive and joint election program at the Chilakaluripet meeting. Before joining the NDA, the TDP and JSP had released a mini-manifesto containing six promises and issued the BC Declaration. This mini manifesto and BC declaration was released to counter the Navaratnalu projects, the flagship program of the YSRCP government. Inauguration ceremony Meanwhile, alliance leaders including TDP state president K. Atchannaidu, national general secretary Nara Lokesh, Chilakaluripet candidate Prathipati Pulla Rao, JSP secretary K. Sivadhar, chief of BJP Pathuri Nagabhushanam and others participated in the inauguration ceremony at the meeting venue in Boppudi. Chilakaluripet village on March 13 (Wednesday). Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lokesh said that the five million people of Andhra Pradesh would vote in favor of the alliance to dethrone the YSRCP. He accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of implementing anti-people policies over the last five years. Mr. Atchannaidu alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was ruling the state in an undemocratic manner, which had led to high unemployment, inflation and other problems. Mr. Nagabhushanam said the people were waiting for elections to oust Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy from power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/narendra-modi-chandrababu-naidu-and-pawan-kalyan-to-share-dais-at-chilakaluripet-meeting-in-andhra-pradesh-on-march-17/article67947247.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos