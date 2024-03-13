Judge dismisses three counts against Trump in Georgia election





Judge Scott McAfee presides over a media access hearing in the case against former U.S. President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants, at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, August 31, 2023.

Arvin Temkar | AFP | Getty Images

A judge on Wednesday dismissed six counts in the Georgia election interference criminal case against former President Donald Trump and five other defendants, saying the indictment against them did not adequately explain the basis for these specific accusations.

But other counts against Trump and the defendants remain after Judge Scott McAfee's order.

The dismissed counts accused Trump and others of the crime of solicitation of violation of oath by a public official.

The charges related to the defendants' efforts to get members of the Georgia legislature and the secretary of state to delegitimize President Joe Biden's electoral victory over Trump in the state's 2020 election.

Defense attorneys for Trump and the others argued, among other things, that the indictment charging them with that specific count “did not detail the exact duration of the oaths allegedly violated,” noted McAfee in his order.

McAfee agreed, saying the language in the indictment accusing the defendants of inciting elected officials to violate their oaths to the U.S. and Georgia constitutions “is so generic as to compel” dismissal of the charges.

“The Court is less concerned that the State failed to allege sufficient conduct by Defendants, but rather an abundance,” McAfee wrote. “However, the lack of precision regarding an essential legal element is, in the opinion of the undersigned, fatal.”

The judge said the indictment contains all the essential elements of the alleged crimes, but “fails to provide sufficient detail as to the nature of their commission, i.e., the underlying crime sought.”

The judge added: “They do not give the defendants enough information to intelligently prepare their defense, because the defendants could have violated the Constitutions and therefore the law in dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways.”

“The Constitution of the United States alone contains hundreds of clauses, each of which may be the subject of a lifetime of study,” McAfee wrote.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, August 24, 2023.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Besides Trump, other defendants whose solicitation charges were dismissed were Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Ray Smith and Robert Cheeley.

Trump, who clinched the Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday, was charged with three of the dismissed solicitation counts.

One of the counts related to his efforts to get the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives to call a special session to illegally appoint presidential electors who would vote for him in the Electoral College.

Another of the dismissed counts accused Trump and his White House chief of staff, Meadows, of directing Georgia's secretary of state to illegally influence certified election results. The third count accused Trump of asking the secretary of state to decertify the election.

Steve Sadow, Trump's lead lawyer in the case, said in a statement to NBC News: “The Court made the correct legal decision in granting the special stays and vacating the significant counts of the act of accusation filed by Trump. [Fulton County District Attorney] Fani Willis.”

“This decision constitutes a correct application of the law, as the prosecution has not made specific allegations regarding alleged wrongdoing on these counts,” Sadow said. “All charges against President Trump are political, constitute election interference, and should be dropped.”

A spokesperson for Willis, who is suing Trump, declined to comment to CNBC.

McAfee is expected to rule within days on a motion to disqualify Willis from the case because of her romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she hired to investigate Trump and the other defendants.

Additional reporting by CNBC's Kevin Breuninger.

This is breaking news. Please check again for updates.

