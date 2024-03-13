Ministry prepares five strategies for elderly-friendly Hajj pilgrimage





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has prepared five strategies to support an elderly-friendly Hajj pilgrimage this year, Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said on Wednesday. “We have taken mitigating measures to implement a senior-friendly Hajj by developing various strategies, including determining medical screening as a prerequisite for payment of pilgrimage fees,” he said during a meeting with Commission VIII of the House of Representatives (DPR). in Jakarta. He elaborated on the second strategy, saying that the ministry will offer companions of elderly pilgrims the opportunity to make their payment in the second payment stage. Under the third strategy, the government will prepare comprehensive senior-friendly facilities that will meet the needs of pilgrims before and after their flight to Saudi Arabia, he said. Meanwhile, the fourth and fifth strategies involve plans to prepare dedicated food as well as special agents for elderly pilgrims, he added. During the meeting, Commission VIII member Wisnu Wijaya praised the strategies formulated by the government. “We would like to appreciate the strategies that have been presented. We all hope that the implementation of this year's Hajj pilgrimage will be better than in previous years,” he said. Wibowo Prasetyo, special member of Minister Qoumas, in February highlighted the importance of ensuring that this year's pilgrimage is elderly-friendly, noting that of the 241,000 potential pilgrims in Indonesia, around 40,000 will be elderly . Indonesia's original quota for the Hajj was 221,000 this year, but President Joko Widodo secured an additional 20,000 during a bilateral meeting with Saudi Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud in October. last year. Related news: Ministry checks readiness of accelerated Hajj service in Surabaya and Solo

