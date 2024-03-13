Boris Johnson is not the hero the Tories need

Boris is back. Kind of. THE Times reports that the former prime minister will campaign for the Conservatives ahead of the next election, with a particular focus on red wall seats. Alongside his visits to marginal constituencies, Johnson will reportedly give speeches and appear on campaign materials.

Given the former Uxbridge MP was unceremoniously dumped by his own party, one might question his electoral appeal. After all, when Johnson leaves office in September 2022 almost 70% of voters thought he was performing poorly. According to most polls, he is considered the second worst prime minister since 2010, ahead of him. only by the inimitable Liz Truss.

Even though Johnson commands strong support among many his 2019 votersand while he remains most popular that Rishi Sunak, his rumor of enlistment says a lot about the conservative operation. After all, the next general election will be a plebiscite on the last 14 years, during which time he has been not only Prime Minister, but also Foreign Secretary and Brexit hellion-in-chief. In an election for change, Johnson can only speak authentically about the past and achievements that no one really believes in.

Take migration. As colleagues try to boost Labor on latest issue where they remain competitive, Keir Starmer can name Johnson as the most liberal prime minister on migration in British history. In 2019, when Johnson won the Conservative leadership, net migration was below 350,000, where it had been consistent for decades. However, by December 2021, this figure had exceeded 450,000. A year later, shortly after Johnson left Number 10, the number had increased further to 745,000 people.

The fact is that the Conservative Party has overseen an influx of migrants unprecedented in post-war history. It's a singular lesson in a cardinal rule in politics and in life: judge people by what they do, not what they say.

The fact that Johnson is campaigning alongside not only Sunak, but also David Cameron, underlines the extent to which his party is suffering from an identity crisis. The beauty of Johnson in 2019 was that contradictions could be overcome, however briefly. Net Zero supporters and oilmen could both support it. Civil libertarians and reactionary authoritarians each thought he was secretly one of them. The leaders of the big states and the supporters of the market could demonstrate that the Prime Minister was a true believer. All the binaries that had plagued conservatives in previous decades, which was ultimately the case for Johnson's two predecessors, briefly seemed to evaporate.

But putting Johnson alongside Cameron offers exactly the opposite. Rather than a non-conformist, the first would suddenly appear as a business man. For this to work the freewheel would have to go and with Johnson the freewheel is the important point.

It has been suggested that Johnson could attempt a comeback, perhaps even before the next general election. After all, if Donald Trump can come back to win the Republican nomination and probably the White House if you have to believe the polls why are the chances of a Johnsonian resurrection so low?

Finding a safe seat before the elections remains technically plausible. It would be enough for an outgoing president or a sympathetic parliamentary candidate to stand aside and for the local association to be accommodating. Yet one of Johnson's main fears about high office was that it brought in too little money. In a year when he plans to finish his political memoirs, he presents shows on GB Newsand keep writing columns for the Daily Mailit would be strange if he suddenly joined the Westminster rat race.

However, the biggest obstacle to Johnson's return to politics is that he feels like a man out of time. The top priority for Conservative voters is migration, an issue on which he has shown extraordinary liberality. When the economy was at least shaky, a personality defined by media spectacle could thrive. But today even that is no longer true, with Britain's GDP per capita. fall for almost two years.

We are living in a fundamentally different moment than a few years ago: where Johnson spoke of largesse and leveling up, Jeremy Hunt will have to find up to 20 billion in budget cuts. UK debt servicing costs are now much higher than they were in 2022, interest rates are weighing even on well-off households and disparate demands on the Treasury, advice to governments, growing college debt crisis cannot be ignored. Beyond all this there is the prospect of an aging population, an increasingly unstable world and with that the need to reshape alliances and the fact that Britain has had no growth model for 16 years.

Democratic strategist Paul Begala once joked that politics was just a show for ugly people. But when a nation faces such challenges, things become more serious. There's a reason the most boring man in the history of British politics is on the brink of a landslide. Boris Johnson is anything but boring, but he's not very serious either.