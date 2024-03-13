China's backstreets reveal its economic woes as Beijing's legislature hatches plan to fix them

Walking through the hutongs of Beijing, one can easily see the image that Xi Jinping's government wants to project to the world.

Traditional alleys are one of the few testaments to China's past while offering a glimpse into its economic future.

Usually a hive of bustling activity, they are dotted with well-lit tourist shops selling everything from trinkets to tanghulu, fruit skewers covered in a thick layer of crystalline, glistening sugar.

At first glance, you might think this is the perfect picture of a thriving economy.

But if you look a little closer, you'll notice that some stores are making very few sales.

Stall owners have set up small shops in the traditional alleys of the Chinese capital.(ABC News: Kathleen Calderwood)

It’s a story that’s playing out across the country. The rapid economic growth of recent decades has begun to slow, failing to return to hoped-for levels after strict zero COVID controls were lifted.

Along with a struggling real estate market, China's stock markets are at five-year lows, consumer confidence has collapsed and millions of college graduates have been unable to find good jobs.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the world, “China remains a powerful engine of growth,” in a speech to foreign media last week.

“The ‘next China’ is still China,” he said.

But as China's annual parliament draws to a close, questions remain about whether policymakers are doing enough to combat the country's economic malaise.

What market stalls tell us about the state of China's economy

As hundreds of tourists descend on the hutongs, a woman selling fried dumplings says things are “very average”.

Some traders believe that the market in Beijing's hutongs is “very average”.(ABC News: Kathleen Calderwood)

In the middle of her explanation, one of her colleagues shouts across the store that she is losing money.

“We are not busy, it is the low season, it is also the season of the two sessions, there are fewer people on the street,” she says referring to the two-week meetings that take place in the center of Beijing.

In an adjacent alley, rickshaw drivers wait patiently for customers, but the pace is slow.

“[Business is] not good, very average,” said a driver.

“The general situation in the country is not good.”

Still, policymakers in Beijing remain optimistic about the economic outlook, pointing to current that China's GDP grew by 5.2 percent in 2023.

Another rickshaw driver agrees that things will improve.

A rickshaw driver ABC spoke with in Beijing hoped business would pick up soon.(ABC News: Kathleen Calderwood)

“Our country’s economy is very good, it’s growing,” he says.

“This year, it will definitely increase by 100 percent. After the two sessions, China's economy will change immediately.”

Two women in Beijing say they receive good salaries as employees of a state-owned company and tell me they live comfortably without financial pressures.

A rare glimpse behind the curtain

Walking the streets of Beijing, it seems like everyone is on alert.

Approaching members of the public for an interview can be a frustrating experience for any journalist, anywhere.

But in China, the security apparatus and the general public's distrust of the media (especially the foreign press) can make it a deadly experience.

This week, Beijing has been more than most a highly secure bubble.

Chinese leaders and political “advisers” spent their days behind closed doors participating in the “two sessions” of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Votes take place at the NPC, but the meeting is a rubber-stamp assembly, with details and bills decided in advance.

As delegates and politicians mapped out their plans for next year, security and police were out in force, lining the streets to deter any potential troublemakers.

Beijing is already a heavily guarded city, with CCTV cameras almost everywhere you go, but this level of security is noticeable.

Even late at night, guards linger on the streets and bridges in the freezing cold.

In October 2022, aa man named Peng Lifa was arrested after staging a protest from a bridge in Beijing's Haidian district just days before the Communist Party congress.

This year is the first time since the pandemic that journalists have been allowed to return to the Great Hall of the People during the two sessions.

State media reported that 3,000 journalists, including 1,000 from Hong Kong, Taiwan and abroad, had signed up to cover the event.

There's a reason why so many people are rushing to get to China's capital.

The country's economy has been a huge topic of discussion in recent months.

But it's difficult to get anyone officially declared.

As a tourist with a young son happily tells me how business is good in his hometown in northeast China, a security guard interrupts.

He tells us that we cannot do interviews in the hutong.

As we leave, another man questions the guard about why we were stopped. When we ask him outside if he wants to speak to us, the man quickly refuses, citing fear of reprisals.

How does the CCP plan to recover the economy?

Ultimately, much of the real story of China's economy lies far beyond its capital.

Reports from southern cities suggest migrant workers those who come from rural and regional areas of China to find work in big cities have difficulty finding work.

Returning after the Chinese New Year holiday, they struggled to find manufacturing jobs like they would have gotten before.

Reports suggest that migrant workers are struggling to find work after returning home after a break.(ABC News)

About an hour's drive from central Beijing, you can see hundreds of these workers gathered along the streets of the city's outer suburbs, hoping to be chosen for jobs.

Migrants are among the most vulnerable to current economic difficulties.

A man sleeps on a step, arms crossed to ward off the frigid early spring weather, while two others appear to be selling small tools and construction items arranged on a blanket on the ground.

Although much of the country's rapid development has been fueled by the work of these workers,they have few guarantees to fall back on due to China's household registration system.

Inside the cavernous Great Hall of the People, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said equal social security rights for migrant workers would be a priority. for the country's government this year.

He highlighted China's achievements, but also acknowledged the country's economic difficulties and outlined the government's plan to revive growth.

Much of the CCP's aspirations hinge on the development of advanced industries such as artificial intelligence and electric vehicles. However, the government did not announce major stimulus measures, as many had hoped.

The question is whether this will be enough to save the Chinese economy.

Nowhere is the fate of the country's future more important than within the nation's universities, given the current rate of youth unemployment.

The situation is such that the government suspended the publication of these statistics last year, after they reached a record level of more than 21 percent in June.

The government has since overhauled its methodology and started reporting figures again, but it's still almost 15 percent.

“[I think society should] give more opportunities to young people. Don’t push them, don’t put pressure on the students,” said Li Xinyuan, an economics student, outside the campus of a foreign language university near central Beijing.

“Young people, I think we have a lot of pressure.”

Ultimately, this is a sentiment that prevails in many areas of Chinese life, including in government, as there is an urgent need to do something about it.