China's backstreets reveal its economic woes as Beijing's legislature hatches plan to fix them

Walking through the hutongs of Beijing, one can easily see the image that Xi Jinping's government wants to project to the world.

Traditional alleys are one of the few testaments to China's past while offering a glimpse into its economic future.

Usually a hive of bustling activity, they are dotted with well-lit tourist shops selling everything from trinkets to tanghulu, fruit skewers covered in a thick layer of crystalline, glistening sugar.

At first glance, you might think this is the perfect picture of a thriving economy.

But if you look a little closer, you'll notice that some stores are making very few sales.

A young man wearing a mask holds a large stainless steel pot in a well-lit grocery store.

Stall owners have set up small shops in the traditional alleys of the Chinese capital.(ABC News: Kathleen Calderwood)

It’s a story that’s playing out across the country. The rapid economic growth of recent decades has begun to slow, failing to return to hoped-for levels after strict zero COVID controls were lifted.

Along with a struggling real estate market, China's stock markets are at five-year lows, consumer confidence has collapsed and millions of college graduates have been unable to find good jobs.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the world, “China remains a powerful engine of growth,” in a speech to foreign media last week.

“The ‘next China’ is still China,” he said.

But as China's annual parliament draws to a close, questions remain about whether policymakers are doing enough to combat the country's economic malaise.

What market stalls tell us about the state of China's economy

As hundreds of tourists descend on the hutongs, a woman selling fried dumplings says things are “very average”.

A woman checks a piece of food cooking on a stove.

Some traders believe that the market in Beijing's hutongs is “very average”.(ABC News: Kathleen Calderwood)

In the middle of her explanation, one of her colleagues shouts across the store that she is losing money.

“We are not busy, it is the low season, it is also the season of the two sessions, there are fewer people on the street,” she says referring to the two-week meetings that take place in the center of Beijing.

In an adjacent alley, rickshaw drivers wait patiently for customers, but the pace is slow.

“[Business is] not good, very average,” said a driver.

“The general situation in the country is not good.”

Still, policymakers in Beijing remain optimistic about the economic outlook, pointing to current that China's GDP grew by 5.2 percent in 2023.

Another rickshaw driver agrees that things will improve.

A man walks past a rickshaw driver sitting near the rickshaws in a small alley.

A rickshaw driver ABC spoke with in Beijing hoped business would pick up soon.(ABC News: Kathleen Calderwood)

“Our country’s economy is very good, it’s growing,” he says.

“This year, it will definitely increase by 100 percent. After the two sessions, China's economy will change immediately.”

Two women in Beijing say they receive good salaries as employees of a state-owned company and tell me they live comfortably without financial pressures.

A rare glimpse behind the curtain

Walking the streets of Beijing, it seems like everyone is on alert.

Approaching members of the public for an interview can be a frustrating experience for any journalist, anywhere.

But in China, the security apparatus and the general public's distrust of the media (especially the foreign press) can make it a deadly experience.

This week, Beijing has been more than most a highly secure bubble.

Chinese leaders and political “advisers” spent their days behind closed doors participating in the “two sessions” of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

