Prime Minister Shehbaz ensured facilitation of the meeting with Imran Khan: CM Gandapur – Pakistan





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured him to facilitate his meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

He made the remarks while addressing the media after his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz at the Prime Minister's House. He was flanked by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

I have requested Prime Minister Shehbaz to facilitate a meeting with Imran Khan so that I can complete consultations regarding the Senate elections, Gandapur said, adding that the Prime Minister responded positively to his request and assured him that he would make its reunion possible, Gandapur told reporters.

The meeting comes a day after the Punjab government imposed a two-week ban on meeting incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail, citing security concerns.

The provincial government further denied CM Gandapur a meeting with Imran.

Addressing the media outside the Prime Minister's office, Gandapur further emphasized the need to jointly resolve public issues and called on the federal and provincial governments to fulfill their promises.

We had good discussions. It was very positive. He assured that he would keep his promise and would not lie, Gandapur said about Prime Minister Shehbaz.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal also spoke positively about the talks between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and KP CM Gandapur, saying that the Prime Minister had promised that the federal government would clear the dues of the provinces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz compelled Finance Ministry officials to cooperate with KP officials on the issue of dues to the province, he said.

Iqbal maintained that the Prime Minister had asked the authorities concerned to resolve the problems faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during suhoor and iftar throughout Ramazan.

