Faced with the nickel glut, the next Indonesian president commits to maintaining his “devaluation” policy





The policy attracted billions of dollars of investment from smelters, mostly Chinese, and boosted Indonesian exports. But that led to an oversupply of processed nickel that caused prices to fall 45% last year, putting pressure on producers in Australia and elsewhere, although they have since recovered to recover by around 12% in 2024. Experts advising Prabowo are discussing ways to stem further price declines while generating more jobs and increasing added value, members of his campaign team said. “We need to control supply so that prices can be supported,” Erwin Aksa, vice president of the campaign, told Reuters, adding that current conditions would likely cause investors to avoid new projects. “If there is too much oversupply and these smelters cease operations, it will impact the entire supply chain,” he added. Prabowo himself has not publicly detailed his nickel strategy, but told a rally on February 6: “We are determined to protect Indonesia's wealth. We want to manage and control this wealth, so that the added value can benefit all Indonesians. Indonesia produced about 1.4 million tonnes of primary nickel last year, about 40% of global production, according to data from the International Nickel Study Group. “Indonesia is flooding the nickel market with low-cost supply, and we don't think this will stop anytime soon,” said S&P Global Ratings, which predicts the country will add 300,000 tons of smelting capacity This year. S&P Market Intelligence expects oversupply to continue beyond 2025, with Indonesia having excess capacity for an intermediate product, nickel pig iron (NPI). Take stock? Some Prabowo advisers have called for a moratorium on new smelters, which would allow time to inventory reserves and improve governance. Last year, a miners' association warned that reserves of high-grade nickel ore could be exhausted within about six years. Recently, a government official said that global reserves of nickel ore would be sufficient for 30 years. No decision has, however, been made on a possible moratorium, said Eddy Soeparno, another vice-president of Prabowo's campaign team, while adding: “It is good to take a break and give an overview of politics”. Prabowo will push for further transformation of the NPI, helping to alleviate oversupply, said another campaign official, Anggawira, who goes by one name. The main challenge is to build domestic industries capable of consuming nickel, he explained. “When nickel is cheaper, it will make our industries more efficient,” added Anggawira, who also chairs the Indonesian Energy, Minerals and Coal Suppliers Association. (By Fransiska Nangoy; editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez) Learn more: Wyloo says industry will move away from LME without green nickel

