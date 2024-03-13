Abortion a top concern for Trump as he mulls his vice presidential pick





PALM BEACH, Fla. Last month at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump was dining on the outdoor patio, true to his usual habit of stopping by the club's members' tables and talking about whatever was on his mind. was in mind.

That day, the Republican Party's challenges on the issue of abortion came into focus when a member brought up the midterm elections and Republicans taking control of reproductive rights. According to a source present, the MP asked Trump to choose a running mate who would not be too intransigent on the issue. Trump then began asking his guests questions about abortion and veepstakes.

In particular, he asked guests, including his campaign aides and club members, what they thought of the anti-abortion rights views of Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Would they like to dissuade voters?

According to two sources close to Trump, including the person present at the dinner, Trump has been laser-focused on the issue of abortion, particularly as it relates to his vice presidential pick. He sees this as a major advantage for Democrats and a vulnerability for Republicans.

The president considers this a delicate issue with which one can trip and fall face down, said the source, a person familiar with his thinking. The person added that Trump probably wouldn't risk picking someone with a six-week ban in his discussions or someone without any commitment on exceptions.

In addition to Scott, the second source said, Trump asked what other potential vice presidential candidates' positions were on abortion, specifically naming Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

He fears it will hurt their ticket if they are seen as having too strong a stance, the person said.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has often been discussed as a potential vice presidential pick for Trump. Matt Rourke / AP file

Both sources said it had also been a topic of discussion among advisers and donors, with people waving red and yellow flags for some shortlisted.

The candidates most frequently mentioned with some concern are Scott and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

Noems' team confirmed to NBC News that she met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 26, but she declined to release details about the conversation. His state was among those where trigger bans went into effect after the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortion is now completely prohibited, with a single exception to save the woman's life.

She called herself an absolutist on the issue and defended her state's lack of exceptions for rape and incest when asked in a CNN interview whether a 10-year-old rape victim should be forced to give birth. Last year, Noem told CBS News that her state's abortion ban was a model for the Republican Party.

I am pro-life, but as a mother and grandmother, I want to help moms and families in any difficult situation they may face, Noem said in a statement to NBC News. We need to talk about this difficult issue with heart and compassion. We don't win by hiding from the conversation. Women on both sides feel deeply about this issue. But the women I speak with daily across the country are more concerned about how Joe Biden's America is making it harder for their children and grandchildren to achieve the American dream.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has called herself an “absolutist” on the issue of abortion. John Raoux / AP file

South Carolina doesn't have a total ban like South Dakota, but it recently passed a fetal heartbeat ban that prohibits abortion about six weeks after, when many women don't even know that they are pregnant.

Scott publicly praised the six-week ban; he called it good news last year. In an April 2023 interview, he left the door open for such a ban at the federal level. Scott said he would sign the most conservative pro-life legislation they could pass in Congress.

When asked if he would sign it even if it was a six-week ban, he refused to provide a number of weeks, but said he would support any conservative bill on abortion that Congress could submit to it. In his campaign launch video, he pledged to protect the right to life, and during the first GOP primary debate he said he would support a federal ban on abortion, saying, “We must resolve this problem with a limit of 15 weeks, at least.” .

In an interview with The Post and Courier newspaper in Charleston, South Carolina, he said he would support exceptions to abortion in cases of rape or incest and in cases where the woman's life was in danger.

He also criticized Trump on abortion during the campaign, telling Fox News: “I think the former president is wrong on the issue, responding to Trump's criticism of the six-week ban in Florida.”

Scotts' office declined to comment for this article.

I would be stunned beyond belief if he chose someone who would cause him complications on this issue, one of the sources close to Trump said, mentioning Scott and Noem among those who could do just that.

Donors are also expressing their concerns. Given the campaign's financial woes and costly legal battles, succeeding on abortion could also have financial implications. A woman who is a major donor to Trump and the GOP told NBC News she was wary of a ticket with Scott given his fervent stance on abortion; she said she recently contacted a Trump adviser to express her concern.

She said she liked Scott and understood where he was coming from, but worried he would be too hard to sell to voters.

We don't have a lot of bandwidth to explain where it comes from. We need to explain to women that we trust them. I think his statements on the campaign trail that he would sign a 20-, 16-, or six-week abortion ban in a nanosecond simply show that there is no way the Republican Party can resist that and for Democrats to raise money on it. , said the donor.

While Republicans suffered setbacks at the polls when abortion was a key issue, Democrats are once again betting that the issue of reproductive rights can help push voters to the polls.

One Democratic strategist expressed hope that Trump would choose Scott or Noem because Democrats would have a field day with them.

When the second highest candidate on their list supports these types of policies…it's going to ripple through the races down to the ballot. You would see this in TV commercials in every state and race. … This only makes our task easier, believes the strategist.

Trump is well aware of this dynamic. Three sources said it has been eating away at him since the 2022 midterm elections, when he became very disappointed by the abortion rhetoric of several candidates he himself had supported. As a result, he is increasingly focused on how to modify and refine Republican strategy.

Abortion is one of Donald Trump's central themes. He sees an existential dimension for the party. He understands how this plays out in specific states. He understands how people played and won or lost, one of the sources said.

Stefanik, another possible vice presidential candidate, has spoken out openly pro-life and supported a 15-week federal ban on abortion, with exceptions in cases of rape or incest or to save woman's life. Stefanik also supported legislation that would impose prison sentences of up to five years on doctors who perform abortions after 20 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and the mother's health.

But his position is more in line with what Trump has said publicly and privately. The New York Times recently reported that Trump liked the idea of ​​a 16-week national ban as he tried to appeal to the majority of Americans who support abortion rights, without alienating his conservative base . The Trump campaign denied the Times' reports.

Trump has generally been cautious when wading into the issue of abortion, telling NBC News in September that he believed he could bring both sides together. He criticized members of his party who support banning abortion without exception. But he is also inextricably linked to this issue, having appointed three of the conservative Supreme Court justices who ultimately overturned Roe v. Wade.

Also on the list is Donalds, whose website declares an anti-abortion stance, stating: Every life has value, from conception to natural death, and I will fight to protect the life of every unborn child without exception.

Donalds recently said he supports in vitro fertilization, but in 2021 he also co-sponsored the Life at Conception Act, which states that people at all stages of life, including the time of fertilization, cloning or any other time an individual comes into life, being, have constitutional rights. He did not co-sponsor the measure when it was reintroduced in the new Congress.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, a famous neurosurgeon who ran for president in 2016, was also reportedly considered a possible choice. And while he has a troubled record on the issue, those who worry about Scott and Noem aren't as worried about Carson, because they feel his opinions are older news and not as ripe for discussion. exploited by Democrats.

During a town hall on Fox News last month, Trump said the most important thing he looked for in a vice presidential candidate was someone who you think would be a good president just in case. something would happen.

National Press Secretary Karoline Levitt said in a statement that President Trump appointed strong constitutionalist federal judges and Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the decision to the states, something others have tried to do for more than 50 years.

Trump's decision also comes at a time when some red states are moving even further to the right on reproductive rights. The Alabama Supreme Court's ruling that embryos are children, which halted in vitro fertilization treatment in the state, was a political boon for Democrats, the Democratic strategist said.

This shows, the strategist said, that what Democrats have been saying would come true since the fall of Roe is not hyperbole.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/abortion-trump-vp-pick-rcna142264 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos