Restrictions on holding meetings in Aidiala prison not aimed at Imran Khan, but due to 'serious threat alert', says Pakistani government





ISLAMABAD: After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was banned for two weeks from holding meetings at Rawalpindi's Adiala Prison, where he is currently serving his sentence, the government Punjab clarified that the restrictions were put in place due to security concerns, Geo News reported. Yesterday, Geo News had reported that the Punjab Home Department, citing a security alert, had restricted all forms of visits, meetings and interviews in Adiala jail. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said, “This decision has not been taken to take away any facilities. (Imran Khan). There is a serious threat alert, which is under investigation. “Bukhari, who recently assumed office after his party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz came to power, said his party was not seeking revenge against the former prime minister,” Dawn reported. She explained that the new restrictions were imposed because, a few days ago, law enforcement arrested terrorists who had a map of the prison Khan is currently imprisoned in. Last week, the Department of Counter Terrorism (CTD) claimed to have arrested three terrorists, allegedly belonging to Afghanistan, who possessed a map of Adiala prison, a hand grenade and improvised explosive devices. “The incident makes the subject of investigation. A series of threat alerts have been issued. “These steps have been taken to ensure the safety of all. The security of the establishment needs to be improved,” she said. In response to PTI allegations that the arrest of three terrorists was a false flag operation , Bukhari said the opposition party “sees conspiracies” in everything, assuring the party that “There is a threat in general (to Adiala prison), and not to Imran Khan, that something unpleasant can occur. Therefore, it is important to not only ensure the safety of Imran Khan, but that of everyone else,” she said. Moreover, PTI Chairman Gohal Ali Khan expressed concerns over the abrupt ban on Khan's meetings in Adiala jail and feared that the former prime minister's life was in danger, a Dawn reported. Addressing a press conference outside the jail, Gohar said party leaders were not allowed to meet the incarcerated PTI founder. He said authorities had not informed anyone of the two-week ban on Khan's meeting. The authorities cited “terrorism” as the reason for the decision, he added. Gohar further demanded immediate meetings and consultations with Imran Khan and also sought details about Khan's health, Dawn reported. The PTI founder, who was transferred from Attock Prison to Adiala Prison in September 2023, is serving a cumulative sentence of 31 years in various cases and has engaged his lawyers, party leaders and members of his family during his imprisonment, such as Monday and Thursday. were responsible for holding meetings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/restrictions-on-holding-meetings-in-aidiala-jail-not-aimed-at-imran-khan-but-due-to-serious-threat-alert-says-pakistan-government/articleshow/108458226.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos