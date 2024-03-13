LONDON European Union lawmakers gave final approval to the 27-nation bloc's artificial intelligence law on Wednesday, putting in place the world's leading rules set to come into force later this year.
Europe's first AI rules receive final approval from lawmakers. Here's what happens next
The AI Act pushed the future of AI in a human-centered direction, one where humans control the technology and the technology helps us take advantage of new discoveries, growth economic, societal progress and unlocking human potential, Dragos Tudorache. , a Romanian MP who co-led parliament's negotiations on the bill said before the vote.
Large technology companies generally have supported the need to regulate AI while lobbying to ensure all rules work in their favor. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman caused a stir last year when he suggested the creator of ChatGPT. could withdraw from Europe if he can't comply with the AI law before backtracking and saying he wasn't planned to leave.
Here's a look at the world's first comprehensive set of AI rules:
Like many EU regulations, the AI Act was initially intended to act as consumer safety legislation, adopt a risk-based approach to products or services using artificial intelligence.
The riskier an AI application, the more scrutiny it receives. The vast majority of AI systems should be low risk, such as content recommendation systems or spam filters. Businesses can choose to follow voluntary requirements and codes of conduct.
High-risk uses of AI, such as in medical devices or critical infrastructure like water or electricity networks, face more stringent requirements like the use of high-quality data and the provision of information clear to users.
Some uses of AI are prohibited because they are considered to present unacceptable risk, such as social rating systems that govern people's behavior, certain types of AI. predictive policing and emotion recognition systems in schools and workplaces.
Other prohibited uses include police scan faces in public using remote biometric identification systems powered by AI, except for serious crimes like kidnapping or terrorism.
Early versions of the law focused on AI systems performing narrowly limited tasks, like analyzing resumes and applications. The astonishing rise in power of general purpose AI modelsillustrated by OpenAI's ChatGPT, has left EU policymakers scrambling to keep up.
They added provisions for so-called generative AI models, the technology behind AI chatbot systems which can produce unique and seemingly realistic responses, images and more.
Developers of general-purpose AI models, from European startups to OpenAI and Google, will need to provide a detailed summary of text, images, videos and more. data on the Internet used to train systems as well as complying with European copyright law.
AI-generated deepfake imagesvideo or audio of existing people, places, or events should be labeled as artificially manipulated.
The largest and most powerful AI models that pose systemic risks are facing increased scrutiny, including OpenAI GPT4 its most advanced system and Google Gemini.
The EU says it is concerned that these powerful AI systems could cause serious accidents or be misused for large-scale cyberattacks. They also fear that generative AI will spread harmful biases in many applications, affecting many people.
Companies providing these systems will need to assess and mitigate risks; report any serious incident, such as malfunctions leading to the death of a person or serious harm to health or property; implement cybersecurity measures; and disclose how much energy their models consume.
Brussels suggested first AI regulation in 2019 plays a familiar global role in increasing oversight of emerging industries, while other governments scramble to keep pace.
In the United States, President Joe Biden signed a radical decree on AI in October this should be supported by legislation and global agreements. Meanwhile, lawmakers in at least seven U.S. states work on their own AI legislation.
Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed his global AI governance initiative for fair and safe use of AI, and authorities released provisional measures for managing generative AI, which applies to text, images, audio, videos and other content generated for people in China.
Other countries, from Brazil to Japan, as well as global groupings like the United Nations and the Group of Seven industrialized countries, are moving to develop AI safeguards.
The AI law is expected to officially become law by May or June, after some final formalities, including approval from EU member countries. The provisions will come into force in stages, with countries required to ban banned AI systems six months after the rules come into force in legislative texts.
Rules for general-purpose AI systems like chatbots will begin to apply one year after the law comes into force. By mid-2026, all regulations, including requirements for high-risk systems, will be in force.
When it comes to enforcement, each EU country will set up its own AI watchdog, to which citizens can lodge a complaint if they believe they have been victims of a violation of the rules. At the same time, Brussels will create an AI Office to enforce and supervise the law relating to general-purpose AI systems.
Violations of the AI law could result in fines of up to 35 million euros ($38 million), or 7% of a company's global turnover.
This is not the last word from Brussels on AI rules, said Italian lawmaker Brando Benifei, co-responsible for parliament's work on the law. Other AI-related laws could be passed after the summer election, including in areas such as AI in the workplace, which the new law partly covers, he said.
