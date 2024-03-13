Election regulator accepts petition to disqualify Imran Khan loyalist as CM of key Pakistan province





ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to break the ice between the two political adversaries, saying the meeting was held on a positive note and the administrative issues of the province had been discussed.

The meeting between the two took place at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Islamabad, where Gandapur had arrived to meet Sharif. Relations between the KP chief minister and Sharif had been strained, with Gandapur refusing to meet the Pakistani prime minister when he arrived in the province last week to meet the rain-affected victims due to political differences.

Local media had widely reported that Gandapur wanted the Center to replace the current KP chief secretary with bureaucrat Shahab Ali Shah. The KP chief minister is also actively seeking payment of unpaid dues from the provinces, running into billions of rupees, from the center.

It was very positive [meeting] and he assured his full support, Gandapur, flanked by federal ministers, Sharif's aides Ahsan Iqbal and Amir Muqam, told reporters after the meeting.

Regarding unpaid contributions, he declared that it was the right of our provinces to pay them.

Iqbal said he welcomed Gandapur's meeting with Sharif, saying the Prime Minister had assured Gandapur that the Center would pay KP dues.

He said Sharif had asked Pakistani Finance Ministry staff to resolve the issue of unpaid KP dues with relevant provincial officials on March 19, a day after the conclusion of Pakistan's talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The resources due to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be released to them, Iqbal said. He said Sharif had assured Gandapur that there would be no power cuts in the north-western province during the Sehri and Iftar periods of Ramadan.

The Prime Minister also said that a team comprising members from KP province and the center would be formed in future, which would work with the center to resolve the problems of the province, he said.

When a reporter asked if the Prime Minister had agreed to Gandapur's request to appoint Shah as chief secretary, he replied:

It is resolved, he said due process will be followed and the people of the province have given you the mandate, so whatever team you want to bring, we will have no reservations about it.

The Punjab government's decision this week to impose a two-week blanket ban on visits and meetings at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi over security concerns has also increased tensions between the Khans Pakistan Tehreek party. -e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League Sharif-Nawaz (PML-N).

Khan's party said on Tuesday the move was an attempt to isolate the former prime minister, incarcerated in Adiala prison, by keeping the media and his party colleagues away from him.

The ban was imposed days after the government announced it had foiled a militant attack on the prison by arresting three individuals armed with heavy weapons who were taken to an undisclosed location.

Gandapur said he had asked Sharif to facilitate a meeting between him and Khan.

I told him that political engagement with Khan was very necessary to resolve political issues, Gandapur said.

He was very positive and told me clearly that he would make my meeting possible so that I could complete the consultations regarding the [upcoming] Senate election.

