Mark Drakeford tells Covid inquiry Boris Johnson was like 'absent' football coach during pandemic

Prime Minister Mark Drakeford acknowledged Wales could have been better prepared for the Covid pandemic, but said “the enemy we faced was not the one we expected”.

In his testimony to the UK's Covid-19 inquiry, Mr Drakeford also accused former Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being like an absentee football coach during the Covid pandemic.

But he was in turn accused by Welsh Conservatives of using his appearance before the inquiry to attack political opponents.

The investigation took place at Cardiff for three weeks, focusing on Welsh Government decision-making and crisis management.

Inquiring lawyer Tom Poole argued to Mr Drakeford that was Wales not actually ill-prepared?

In response, Mr Drakeford said that Welsh Governmentalong with other UK governments, had prepared for a flu pandemic.

He said: “For what we actually faced, we were not as well prepared as we should have been. For what we thought we were going to face, we planned, our response planned …contained many solid elements.

“It's just that when we implemented the plan…the enemy we faced was not the one we expected.”

Mr Drakeford also told the inquiry that while he considered Michael Gove a useful British government minister to deal with, the “absent director was the Prime Minister because he was never present at these meetings nor at the table, and although Mr Gove was a senior minister he had influence rather than the defining impact that a message from the Prime Minister would have.

Mr Drakeford also said it was extraordinary to learn that Boris Johnson had deliberately refused to hold regular talks with the devolved leaders during the pandemic.

The inquiry previously heard from the former prime minister, who said he did not want to meet the first ministers of Wales and Scotland to make pandemic decisions because it could give “the wrong impression that the United Kingdom is a federal state.

The investigating lawyer asked Mr Drakeford what he thought of the comments.

He said: As you know, I have written very regularly to the Prime Minister requesting a predictable series of meetings between the leaders of the four nations.

It had never occurred to me until I read that the Prime Minister had refused these requests not for practical reasons, which I could understand, you know, and these are very busy times and he is a very busy man, but for political reasons. he had decided not to meet seemed like an extraordinary decision to me.

He also rejected claims by former Number 10 adviser Dominic Cummings, who told the inquiry there could not be open discussions at UK government COBRA meetings because of the risk of leaks.

Mr Drakeford said there was evidence the devolved leaders allegedly failed to disclose information during joint meetings about Britain's departure from the European Union.

He said: “I sat at JMC [Joint Ministerial Council] after JMC with representatives of the Scottish Government, sometimes discussing very sensitive issues relating to Brexit and there was not a single example that the UK Government could cite where the Welsh Government or the Scottish Government had made information public which was shared with us on a confidential basis.

So while I was aware of my anxieties and to some extent could understand them, I don't think they had any evidentiary basis.

Mr Drakeford was asked about criticism from Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart, who last week accused the Welsh Government of making decisions on Covid restrictions just to be different.

Mr Drakeford said that while Mr Hart was helpful in areas where he had a role, he too often began to get in the way.

He said: “My difficulty was that, particularly at the beginning, with frankly, I think, very little else to do, the Secretary of State filled his days writing me letters asking me questions about the responsibilities of the Welsh Government and the risk was that it would start to prevent us from doing the things we needed to do.

At one point, I had to write to him to explain that I could not continue to prioritize my limited time as a civil servant with so many other things to do, to respond to correspondence about things that he had no responsibility and for which I answered to the Parliament of the Welsh People.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies criticized Mr Drakeford's testimony, saying: “The Prime Minister has decided to use the UK's Covid-19 investigation to attack his political opponents.

“The investigation is not about political figures or Brexit, but Mark Drakeford clearly went into this process with the aim of making it a political show.

“We desperately need a Wales-specific inquiry to get the answers the people of Wales deserve.”

